The game between Boyaca Chicó and Once Caldas It was totally even, as neither team had a clear chance to score a goal that would have allowed them to work more comfortably, but the Manizales team took the 3 points by winning 0-1.

Both teams tried hard but were unable to be dangerous, although this was also due to the fact that the teams are just now getting into the rhythm of the competition and the playing field did not allow for a better performance by the protagonists.

The score remained at zero and in the second half the match continued to be acceptable for both teams, although it was clear that Once Caldas was doing things better and was approaching with more intensity.

The opening goal came in the 65th minute through Matthew Garciawho managed to score, although there was suspense due to an illegal play, but the referee declared it a goal for Once Caldas.

From then on, Once Caldas played to defend their result, while Boyacá Chicó tried to tie the game on several fronts, but they were not accurate when it came to defining.

After trying so hard, it was not until the 88th minute that they almost scored the equalizer through a set piece, in which Henry Plazas managed a powerful shot that shook goalkeeper James Aguirre, who was a pillar in helping his team hold on to the victory.

The minutes passed and Chicó could not find a way to score, so Once Caldas managed to become the first winning team of the BetPlay League 2024-II, while the chess team failed to score at home.

