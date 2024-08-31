Dimayor drew the round of 16 matches of the BetPlay Cup this Friday, phase in which the first 12 teams from the 2023 reclassification enter.

At this stage, the Golden Eagles, Millonarios, Atlético Nacional, Independiente Medellín, América de Cali, Junior de Barranquilla, Deportes Tolima, Alianza, Deportivo Pasto, La Equidad and Deportivo Cali will begin to compete.

These clubs join the four survivors of the first three phases of the championship, where all the teams from the B division and the last eight from the accumulated first division of last year competed.

No team in the BetPlay Tournament managed to reach the round of 16. The last team left, Real Cartagena, was eliminated by Envigado on Thursday.

In addition to the tie-breaks, the draw determined which club will start at home in the first match. The matches will be played in two-legged games. The matches in all subsequent rounds will also be drawn.

It is worth remembering that the regulations changed this year and the champion no longer qualifies for the Copa Libertadores, but instead obtains a place in the first phase of the 2025 Sudamericana.

Dimayor has not yet announced the dates for the round of 16 of the tournament.

This is how the draw for the BetPlay Cup round of 16 turned out

The team that appears first in each match begins the duel at home and closes as a visitor:

America vs. Equity

Fortaleza vs. Deportivo Cali

Tolima vs. Pasto

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga

Medellin vs. Junior

Boyacá Chicó vs. Golden Eagles

Alliance vs. Atletico Nacional

Envigado vs. Jaguares

