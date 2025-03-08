He Betis He does a break in Europe and returns to LaLig … Contrancant with league problems such as the Boavista, Colista de la Primeira Liga, the same Sunday in which the Betics will play in Villamarín: tomorrow at 6.30 pm. And in the most immediate calendar he has to face Las Palmas – an adversary nothing simple for more than not Tournament with both Real Madrid (2-1), Getafe (1-2) and Real Sociedad (3-0), which reveal the sensational state of way in which the Verdiblancos survive, something that they must move at the time of truth in the Portuguese City of Guimaraes.

When there are now matched by the domestic judge both Betis and Las Palmas irremediably jump to the Palestra the name of Álvaro Valleswho for months has maintained a pre-agreement with the Verdiblanco painting by virtue of which the Sevillian goalkeeper will be enrolled from 2025-26 to the Heliopolitan cause after a time when he became until he was separated from his previous club. He has been last and publicly taxative as far as his future is concerned, denying any medium -term relationship with any club, and without wanting to give too many clues about what will be his steps from here to summer, but the truth is that the Everything is agreed between paths so that the keeper to re -face the next course and the 27 -year -old goalkeeper firm for several seasons with Betis, and not before, despite thus speculated in the month of January. It takes the whole course without playing. He already disconnected from Las Palmas while closing the winter market prior agreement and valleys closed a difficult chapter for him in the entity with which he had been declared in rebellion, the club that also led him to the elite, in order to be released to sign for Betis, whose team has always been a recognized firm teacher, while he has militated in his own quarry years ago.

It will therefore be the last commitment in which valleys have to do from a distance a Betis – Las Palmas, knowing that for the 2025-26 season, the goal born in La Rinconada will be part of the Bético template and whenever a site is won, you can play the next one as a Verdiblanco. It made more sense if possible hope and ostracism in Gran Canaria for valleys when the goal saw that Betis He finished transferring Rui Silva to Sporting from Portugal In the last winter market, which renewed the confidence of the goalkeeper in which he had a free way to compete for ownership, given that Adrián and Vieites have been throwing some doubts in terms of his individual performance, distributed on the three fronts on which he has been participating or continuing to do it Betis: the cup that was complete for the Galician goal, LaLiga since Rui Silva left Adrián and the Conference has made a division of responsibilities. Pellegrini played the entire group stage with Adrián and since the qualifiers began from the Play Off To the eighth the responsibility of the three Verdiblancos sticks has fallen to Vienites, which sowed some doubts against the first leg against Vitoria, although he did not make serious mistakes since the two goals of the Portuguese painting were also the fruit of his own deserving.

Valles landed in Seville at the end of last February to live with his family the birth of his third daughter and Keep training on your own Before the season concludes to get the course as optimal to the course and the club that await it. In Radio brand He gave a good account of how he lived that situation in which he was of his own section of the discipline of the yellow team: «It is neither fault of one or the other, but mutual. It becomes long because I am 27 years old and I really want to play football and exercise my profession. You have to understand both parties, each one has their reasons. They defend their own, which is the club and property, and I defend my career and my future, ”he said in that same sense. Precisely valleys in have a quiet conscience According to everything that has been commented on his figure, knowing that his termination with Las Palmas put an end to his contract before June 30, which is when he really expired. «I am of fixed decisions and when I have something that I think is the right thing for me and for my family I do not go back, I always look forward and I think what I have done is correct. It is mutual agreement, the club did not want to lengthen it anymore and I had no special interest because it was not easy for my family or me and an agreement with them is reached and the decision is made so that each one takes their way, ”he said before referring to Betis.

Valleles intercepts the ball against Brahim in a Real Madrid – Las Palmas of 2023



Reuters





“Betis is the club of my life”

He kept this words of love for the Betics who during all this time have moved him to the one during Zamora days of the year 2023, who hopes to recover the way soon to give joys to beticism: «The truth is that the love is being quite large. I am not surprised because I have always followed the club and I have seen what the Betics and the fans are so great, ”he argued, corresponding to those words he sang Angel Haro In one of his appearances, where the president said that “we have full confidence that he will join our way. It will probably be in the summer market next year ».

And valleys already replied without many rodeos: «In the end for me it is something to thank that they are always there and keep me in mind. I don’t have to hide. Everyone knows that Betis is the club of my lifefrom my city. I have said it several times. And I would love to be linked to Betis at some point in my career. I entered with fifteen years, in youth. Then in Senior I went to Las Palmas. In Betis I ascended with José Juan Romero at Betis Deportivo A Second B, the following year I was ceded to the Gerena and then I already signed with Las Palmas, ”he recalled. Tomorrow there will be a whole Betis – Las Palmas with an exception witness watching the game, do so from where you do, that you already know that all that curriculum is pending one more name to be added.