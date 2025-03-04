



LaLiga On Tuesday what are the dates and hours designated for the matches corresponding to the Day 29 first. He Seville It will then be measured to Real Betis in a new derby that will be held at Benito Villamarín. The party has been set to dispute next March 30 Beginning to 21 hours.

The second round derby has date and time. Sevilla will seek to impose itself on its eternal rival on a hostile land after having addressed the three points at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. Dodi Lukebakio made the goal of La Victoria (1-0) of García Pimienta transforming a penalty committed by Diego Llorente.

Before facing the derby, which will arrive After the next break For the dispute of selections, Sevilla will face the Real Sociedad Next Sunday from 9 pm at Reale Arena and will receive the Athletic Club Sunday 16 from 4:15 p.m.