Fabulous atmosphere that is lived in the beautiful Praça de São Tiagoin Guimaraes, which already looks dyed as a Verdiblanco with the large Betic hobby that is concentrated at this central point of the Portuguese town. In a few hours the Real Betis His pass to the quarterfinals of the Conference League is played against the Vitoria SC and the fans of the thirteen bars heat engines as you know.

Here the bulk of the 1,600 fans gather Betics That they move to Guimaraes, although other small groups also live the previous one in the nearby Braga, just 20 minutes by car. The Praça de São Tiago is one of the oldest sites in Guimaraes, located in the historic center. Legend tells that the statue of the Virgin Mary was brought to Guimarães by the apostle Santiago and delivered to an existing pagan temple in the square.

The Atmosphere is very festive and quiet in terms of incidentsdue to the high and exhaustive control that is deploying since yesterday the Portuguese police To avoid problems between ultras. In the square the songs of Betis rumble and the music with speakers at full rag. Sounds, of course, the ‘Betis Alé’, the Bhetic Anthem or ‘Manuel, Manuel, Manuel Pellegrini’.

The followers live together, intensely, the previous party before leaving in mass towards the Dom Afonso Henriques Stadiumwhere the match will be played from 9:00 p.m.