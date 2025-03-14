

03/14/2025



Updated at 10:20 p.m.





He Atlético de Madrid has communicated throughout the morning of this Tuesday, March 11 that will open the doors of the stadium Riyadh Air Metropolitano for the duel of subsidiaries between the Atlético de Madrid B and Betis Deportivo corresponding to the 29th day of Group II of the First RFEF, planned for next Saturday, March 22 at 6:00 p.m.

The first subsidiary of the rojiblanco team usually plays its local matches in the main field of the Sports City of Cerro del Espino de Majadahonda (Madrid), but on this occasion, coinciding with that on the weekend of the March 22 and 23 there is no League in First Division for the commitments of the national teams, the club has decided to enable the stadium Metropolitan For the team that directs Fernando Torresas I already did with Atlético de Madrid female in the F League, precisely against Betis, on April 21, 2024.

For this party, the athletan entity will allow its partners to go to the party for free (previously redeeming an invitation), and has also put on sale Tickets for the general public from 15 euros. This last detail is interesting for the many fans of the Real Betis that are for the Central Zone of Spain And that they want to approach Encourage the team led by Arzu In an important duel in the Fight for the Play Off from Ascent to Second division. It is very common to see the Verdiblancos followers supporting their different teams in the different categories and disciplines in Madrid, logically from the first football team to the female, passing through the Betis Deportivo and also the Betis Basketball.

It must be remembered that on the last day played last weekend, Betis Deportivo beat Huelva to the Recreational by 0 to 2, while Atlético B won the Murcia by 2 to 1. before the subsidiary duel of the 29th day, on the 28th date the Verdiblanco subsidiary will receive this Saturday at the Marbella From 8 pm, while his homonym rojiblanco will visit at 4 pm at Yeclano.