

03/09/2025



Updated at 9:45 p.m.





He Betis Deportivo He finally broke his bad streak that has made several positions fall in Group II in First Federation. The Verdiblanco subsidiary imposed on Recreational from Huelva in El Colombino thanks to the many of Guirao and Destiny and revives a feeling that he did not obtain since he won in the derby at the end of December. Those of Arzu breathe in their fall and end a trajectory in which they reaped five losses (Hercules, Castilla, Mérida, Ibiza and Ceuta) and three draws (Interity, Alcoyano and Fuenlabrada) by winning the historic dean. Among the good news was the return to the game lands of Ángel Ortizwhich had a few minutes in the final stretch after its injury to Real Sociedad.

The game began with a hand in hand of Souleymane that did not solve with success and Guilherme later stood out with a good intervention to leave the marker 0-0 in a very competed first part and that had the incidence of the premature departure of Joao Gabriel Fersura for injury and the entrance of Marciano instead. Óscar Masqué, who continues to grow from the side, had an occasion before the break, just like Barea. The Recre saw how a goal was canceled.

In the resumption, Souleyman and Marcos warned but the one who had the success was Guirao In the 63rd minute. With 0-1 he activated the Arzu changes to sustain the advantage and Dani Pérez and Destiny. It was precisely the attacker who sentenced with the 0-2 in the 70th minute. Guilherme became at the end to maintain the result and triumph for a sports Betis that finally reunites with the victory.

Arzu opted for the next eleven: Guilherme; Óscar Masqué, Mendy, Arribas, Alcázar; Guirao, Ismael Barea, Joao, Carlos Reina; Souleymane and Marcos Fernández. Then Marciano, Dani Pérez, Destiny and Ortiz played.