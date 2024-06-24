Director and producer Todd Howard commented on the MrMattyPlays podcast that he would have liked to support more The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4 after its release. To the point that they currently have no more Bethesda content.

The topic came up about the company’s plans to support the RPGs it is working on, which will be for years. It is then that support for video games from the past came into play.

When discussing the matter, Howard commented ‘we look back at Skyrim, which we’re still updating in a small way, and there are all the creations and mods, it’s still a very played title’.

Then he highlighted ‘We did the same thing with Fallout 4, but we wish we could stick with it longer’. This designer showed that in the case of Fallout 76 they did think about giving it continuous support and they are going to do the same with starfield and other future projects.

That is the case of The Elder Scrolls VIand Todd Howard highlighted ‘We have to start now to think about a ten-year horizon’.

What he comments makes all the sense in the world, since so much Skyrim as Fallout 4 are among the best-selling and most popular games developed by Bethesda Softworks throughout its history.

In the case of the first and until June 2023, it had exceeded 60 million copies among the platforms where it is available.

With respect to Fallout 4 its number of units sold is more difficult to calculate. In 2017, Bethesda’s Pete Hines commented in February 2017 that he had sold as much as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim until that year.

That is more than 30 million but surely this figure is outdated. Howard also commented that the trick is how to keep a video game going for so long and also highlighted that their titles are more popular than ever.

