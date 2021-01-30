The expectation that Resident Evil Village arouses is more than justified. A new installment of the numbered saga is always good news for fans of this Capcom license. However, in this new stage, the editor has raised a new opportunity for a multiplayer aspect of Resident Evil. Currently, some users have had access to the beta and, with it, the Resident Evil Re: Verse beta leaves us several gameplays that expose an interesting alternative to what were the previous multiplayer bets
We will start with an extensive Resident Evil Re: Verse gameplay from Japan, in which the game is exposed for more than an hour and a half. A gameplay that allows you to see, quite explicitly, the action that this game offers. And it is that, we cannot deny that there is great uncertainty about how they can transfer this universe of horror and suspense to a multiplayer aspect.
In short, Resident Evil Village confirmed the offering of a free multiplayer aspect, Resident Evil Re: Verse. This offers a multiplayer PvP option based on the typical Deathmatch. Now, it is not so typical. Different iconic characters from the saga are used, offering different skill approaches for each of them and strategies to follow during the development of the game. With this, a very fast dynamic is provided, different from what one might expect.
The truth is that it is a beta, and many things can change. But if there is something that can be striking and have wanted to offer, it is precisely the gameplay. It can be seen that each player chooses his character, with his abilities, and faces the rest in a game to the death. It is not a battle royale, well once the player dies, he returns to the game as a bioweapon to change the course of the game. By collecting virus capsules during the first phase, the power of this second phase changes. More capsules, more power, so that when someone is with the character trying to kill and survive, they also have to consider their future situation as a vengeful biological weapon.
It is an interesting alternative that we can also see in this second gameplay. On this occasion, the video focuses on exposing all the characters that, today, are included in the game.
Resident Evil Re: Verse will arrive as part of Resident Evil Village, offering herself as one free multiplayer side on May 17 on all platforms the game will arrive on. Among them, as expected, will be the Xbox consoles, from Xbox One, to the new Xbox Series X / S.
