After going through a trial period closed to some very specific territories, which included North America, pokemon live is now available to everyone in an open beta which no longer has regional restrictions and you can play in iOS, Android, Windows and macOS.

However, pokemon live It is an application with which you can live the TCG experience: build decks, play with your friends, carry out missions to obtain new cards and so on. If you have the bug to know this game, this is the best mode because of how easy it can be.

A detail that you should not lose sight of is that you can get to know more closely the Sword and Shield expansion – Silver Tempest, which has really entertaining game mechanics.

If you were already interested in entering this experience fully, the best thing you can do is go to the app store, Google Play, Windows and Mac via pokemon.com/TCG. It is very easy to download and learn to play this title.

Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield – Silver Tempest – What you need to know

If you are going to enter the card game, we will tell you what the Sword and Shield – Silver Tempest expansion is about, which you can also experience in Pokémon Live.

The first thing you should know is that Sword and Shield – Silver Tempest comes with 3 new Radiant PKMN, such as Jirachi and Alakazam, there are also some shiny ones presented with engraved illustrations and that have powerful attacks and abilities.

The new expansion also introduces more PKMN V-ASTRO, such as Lugia V-ASTRO, Regidrago V-ASTRO, and Alola Vulpix V-ASTRO, the first V-ASTRO in the TCG that has not reached its final evolution.

The new expansion also introduces more PKMN V-ASTRO, such as Lugia V-ASTRO, Regidrago V-ASTRO, and Alola Vulpix V-ASTRO, the first V-ASTRO in the TCG that has not reached its final evolution.

That is just a small part of everything that comes in this expansion.