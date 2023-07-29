Ricardo Ferretti’s future at the helm of Blue Cross It is uncertain. The Brazilian coach has not delivered the expected results and if he is eliminated in the group stage of the 2023 Leagues Cup, he could be fired by the board headed by Víctor Velázquez.
The cement growers will face Atlanta United this Saturday, July 29 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and, in case of not achieving a positive result, “Tuca” would have to leave his position in the Celeste Machine.
Ferretti’s continuity in Cruz Azul depends on the match against The Five Stripes. Atlanta United fell on matchday 2 of the Leagues Cup against Inter Miami by a score of 4-0. Thanks to this result, the Machine has in its hands the ticket to qualify for the next round.
The La Noria team needs a win by any score or draw and win the penalty shootout.
In a press conference, Ricardo Ferretti spoke about his possible departure in case of losing to Atlanta United and gave his opinion on how this pressure affects the team he leads.
The ‘Tuca’ mentioned that many times in this type of difficult scenarios is when the players grow up and take out their caste.
“When things are more difficult, more drastic, it is when they show their ability the most, it is when we are most supportive (…) I don’t think my players are under so much pressure or worried. I think they are more focused on what is missing, which is putting it in. I don’t think what you comment, what you say is going to affect them. Many players have just arrived. They all have a contract and nothing is going to happen to them, they are going to continue. Either with me or with another or whoever. You don’t have to worry.”
– Ricardo Ferretti in conference
Ferretti ended by saying that despite the pressure within the cement team, he is confident that they have a mature and experienced squad and that they will face the duel against Atlanta United as if it were a final.
