The hopeful -but complex!- bet of the #Tuca.

🎙️ “When things are more difficult, that’s when they are more supportive (…) I don’t think my players are under pressure or worried, nothing is going to happen to them, they are going to continue”.#Blue Cross 🚂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/XgRTusOljt

— Guillermo Sandoval (@ElMemoCool) July 29, 2023