Netflix is the streaming giant that has always amazed its users with the best movies and series year after year. Without a doubt, this 2023 has not been the exception by bringing into its catalog one of the best zombie series of recent times. If you are looking to give your weekend a twist and you fancy seeing a zombie apocalypse, Netflix has the best

Although it is true, there are many zombie series like ‘The Walking Dead’ or ‘We are dead’, but you will always see one that stands out more than others. well did you know Stephen King on his Twitter account. Continue reading this note to find out what King said about the series that stands out in the streaming giant.

Season 2 of ‘Black Summer’ premiered on June 18, 2021. Photo: Espinof

What is the best zombie series on Netflix?

Stephen King, better known as the ‘Master of Terror’, assured through his Twitter account that one of the best horror series and with the most potential is on Netflix and is ‘Black Summer’. Many wonder why it is better than ‘The Walking Dead’. In this regard, King explained that, when one believes that there is no more fear of zombies in the series, an existential hell appears in the suburbs naked to the bone.

Stephen King is known in the film industry as the ‘Master of Horror’. Photo: Capture/Stephen King/Twitter See also "Merlina": who plays Fingers? This Is The Actor Tim Burton Demanded By Refusing To Use CGI

What is ‘Black Summer’ about?

The story of ‘Black Summer’ takes place six weeks after a zombie apocalypse occurred. In this context, a single mother is separated from her daughter by the United States Government at the time of beginning to safeguard citizens. Rose, the protagonist of this plot, begins her adventure. As she advances, she joins a group of survivors with whom she must face a hostile world and make radical decisions.

How many episodes and seasons does ‘Black Summer’ have?

The series has been created by Karl Shaefer and Jhon Hyams, who count the production of The Ayslum, the same company that made another zombie series called ‘Z Nation’, which is also present in the Netflix catalog. ‘Black Summer’ has two seasons and each one contains eight chapters. For now, I don’t know if there will be a third installment from the streaming giant.

Who are the main characters and actors in ‘Black Summer’?

jamie king like rose

like rose Justin Chu Cary as Julius James

as Julius James Christine Lee as Ooh “Sun” Kyungsun

as Ooh “Sun” Kyungsun Sal Velez Jr. as William Velez

as William Velez kelsey flower like Lance.

Trailer for ‘Black Summer’, season 2, zombie series on Netflix