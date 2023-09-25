Do you feel like your life needs a touch of excitement? Perhaps you are ready to experience the adrenaline that comes from a zip line in one of the most beautiful cities in Mexico.

And surely jump off a zip line Having a view full of enigmatic landscapes would surely become one of the most beautiful and unforgettable experiences of your life.

Because we know you deserve it, Debate tells you what the 10 best zip lines throughout the Mexican territory so that you can experience the excitement like a true adrenaline fanatic.

Selvatica, Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo

If you are on vacation in Cancun and want an extreme experience without going too far, Jungle is your destination, since the ecopark in the Puerto Morelos Cenotes Route It offers a zip line circuit with 10 lines that immerse you in the thickness of the Caribbean jungle.

The circuit concludes with a refreshing dip in a cenote. In addition, Selvatica presents Tarzania, a human roller coaster that makes you travel through the jungle at full speed while suspended from a harness.

Kolem Jaá, Tabasco

If you are thinking of visiting Tabascoyou can’t miss going to the Kolem Jaá Reservea few kilometers from Tapijulapa, where there are attractions such as the impressive 480-meter-long zip line, which crosses waterfalls and tropical forests typical of the city.

This circuit is considered the second longest zip line in the world in jungle environments. The reserve also offers cabins for overnight stays and activities such as rappelling, caving, interpretive hiking, and thermal pools.

Copper Canyon Adventure, Chihuahua

Did you know that the Copper Canyon They are deeper than the Grand Canyon? Imagine crossing this natural wonder from a zip line, something you can get in the Copper Canyon Adventure Parkin the Sierra Tarahumara, where you can find one of the most spectacular zip lines in Mexico, with a length of 5 kilometers and a maximum height of 400 meters. To get there, take the famous El Chepe tourist train and get off at the Divisadero station.

Barranca Limontitla, Guerrero

If you visit the Cacahuamilpa Grottoes, take the opportunity to jump on this zip line, which is located next to the caves and, although more discreet than other options, is still exciting. Measuring 100 meters long and suspended 52 meters high, it gives you a unique view of the mouth of the caves and the surrounding rivers.

Basaltic Prisms Zipline, Hidalgo

The Basaltic Prisms of Hidalgo They are unique natural wonders in Mexico. Within this ecological park, you will find a zip line that crosses the spectacular ravine formed by these stone formations. Although it is not the highest or longest zipline, the surreal landscape makes it an unmissable experience.

Peña del Aire Park, Hidalgo

Near Huasca de Ocampo, the Peña del Aire Eco Tourist Park Awaits you with a zip line that extends over the San Sebastián Canyon, more than 800 meters deep. You will feel on the edge of the abyss as you fly through the air near the cliffs.

Quetzalapan Falls, Puebla

The Sierra Norte de Puebla It is home to the Quetzalapan Ecotourism Park, with a challenging zip line that traverses impressive gorges. The roar of a 100-meter waterfall, close to the zip line, adds excitement to the experience. You can complete your visit by exploring Zacatlán de las Manzanas and the Valle de las Piedras Encimadas.

Xplor, Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo

In the Mayan Riviera, the Xplor park offers the largest zip line circuit in Latin America, with more than 3 kilometers in length. You will reach speeds close to 40 kilometers per hour before finishing the tour in a cenote with crystal-clear waters.

El Saucillo, Hidalgo

If you live in Mexico City and are looking for a zipline nearby, visit the Ecotouristic park El Saucillo in Huichapan. In addition to the zip line, you can explore the aqueduct, crossing under its arches at full speed suspended on a zip line. You can also enjoy hiking, visit caves and rock paintings, and visit the historic town of Huichapan.

Hermosillo Ecological Center, Sonora

Surrounded by unique desert landscapes, the Hermosillo Ecological Center It offers zip lines that allow you to enjoy the desert from above. With seven 280-meter-long sections and a 1,300-meter mega zip line, you can reach speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour. This section holds the record for the longest uninterrupted route in Mexico. Do you need more excitement? Come and enjoy adventure at its finest.

