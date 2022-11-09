The Soccer Manager 2023 is finally available starting this Tuesday, November 8th, and fans are looking for ways to find the best young talent in gaming.
For any new coach, one of the first things to look at is young talent. These budding youngsters have the potential to become the best players in the game, so it’s always important to build your squad with as many as possible.
Here are the best young talent for each position on FM23.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
With only 20 years, trubin he has a lot of experience in the top flight in Ukraine and has long been regarded as a future star. He is one of the few young goalkeepers who can make an immediate impact for his team.
you had he has a fixed potential capacity of 160, so he is almost guaranteed to become a superstar.
formerly of leeds, Caprile he is now back in his native Italy and looking to take advantage of his loan spell at the B-series.
He is currently suffering from a serious knee injury, but Livramento He is still one of the most interesting right backs. Once he is fit, he is destined to become a superstar.
Frimpong is drawing much praise in the royal field this season and her list of suitors will be even longer in Football Manager.
With a fixed potential of 162, be very careful with Patterson later.
The best position of Timber it remains a mystery. He’s on the smaller side for a center back, so you may want to use him on the right or in midfield.
Gvardiol He is already one of the best centre-backs at the moment and at just 20 years old he is capable of leading your team for the next decade.
There are no surprises here. saliba he is already becoming one of the best midfielders in the world and looks poised to retain that honor for the next decade at least.
Even casual FM fans will have met Mendes during years. He’s already a star for PSG and comes at a monstrous price, but he’s definitely justified.
Hopes are high on leicester for Thomaswho has a fixed potential ability of 160.
udogie had a great year with Udinesewhere he returned on loan after a summer move to Tottenham.
For the third consecutive year, Camavinga he’s one of the best midfield prospects in the game, and with good reason. He is now at Real Madrid, so he won’t be cheap, but he’s worth the expense. Don’t even hesitate if you can find the money.
Youth soccer fans know Route for years now, but the young Belgian is now making an impact on the senior stage. Chelsea was looking for a deal €50 million for him over the summer, which tells him everything he needs to know.
the versatile Victor he’s one of the most expensive players in the entire game when you first load up, but don’t be afraid to jump in once that figure starts to drop.
Winner of the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy. Gavi He is already one of Barcelona’s most important players and will be for at least the next ten years.
Speaking of obvious choices, Bellingham he is flirting with a move to the top tier of midfielders already at such a young age.
Newcomer to FM this year, Zaire-Emery, 16, is a truly special talent. He has already made his debut and is going to have great potential.
A player with a lot of dribbling, musica It’s going to be a lot of fun to play this year.
A regeneration of musica despite being only three years younger, wanner he is the next big thing at Bayern and is definitely someone to watch.
Chelsea spent a lot of money to sign Casedei from Inter during the summer, highlighting his enormous potential.
Pino has been a starter for Villarreal for the last two years and has actually put up some impressive stats.
A natural on both the right flank and midfield, it’s up to you to discover where the future of Elliott. It has some outstanding stats, so whatever you do, you won’t regret it.
Kayky he shone in Brazil and danced during his brief spell at the English football academy, and is now enjoying his first taste of European football in Portugal.
Explorers from around the world have hailed Endrick as the next big hit, and now it’s finally on FM. The 15-year-old will be a popular signing as he is the only player in the game with a potential 170-200 ability.
Moukoko17, is in the final year of his contract with Borussia Dortmund and can be picked up for a good fee if he moves quickly.
It is more expensive now that it has stopped red bull salzburgbut Adeyemi should be one of your first signings.
Known as ‘Kvaradona‘ in Naples, and among those who don’t remember how to spell his name, the 21-year-old has long been a star on FM, but his stats have risen massively following his move to Serie A.
Speaking of names you definitely can’t spell, Schjelderup looks like a potential future superstar hailing from Scandinavia.
Finally back from his injury hell, fati he is looking to rediscover the drive that saw him considered perhaps the biggest young man on the planet just a few years ago.
#young #talents #sign #Football #Manager
Leave a Reply