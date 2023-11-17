The best young right wingers to sign in EA Sports FC 24 career mode

Right wing is a position that is in short supply. Not many footballers take this band in real life and therefore, in career mode it is also difficult to sign promising young players, but not impossible.
As usual, we leave out Bukayo Saka, Rodrygo and Antony who are already figures, despite their youth. Thus, we are going to see the best young right wingers to sign in EA Sports FC 24.
At just 18 years old, the Swede is already getting the spotlight for his goal against Manchester United and with only four million euros, you can sign him in the video game.
Rating in career mode: 68
Potential: 86
At just 17 years old, one of the greatest promises in Argentine football has a lot of potential. Her salary is very affordable and you can sign her with at least five million euros.
Rating in career mode: 70
Potential: 86
The young Ghanaian can join your team and take minutes from day one. 19 years of age, five million euros and a lot of growth is what this good footballer will give you in career mode.
Rating in career mode: 72
Potential: 86
A signing with a slightly higher cost. The 20-year-old player has a card worth approximately 12 million euros, but he will come to your team to fight for the title and, in a year of development, to take it and then grow even more.
Rating in career mode: 75
Potential: 86
The most