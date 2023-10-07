The right back position, both in real life and in EA Sports FC, has its limitations. There are few footballers who appear year after year on that side of the field and therefore, you have to be very careful in career mode when signing.
For this list, we omitted names like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Achraf Hakimi, Reece James, Nahuel Molina and Jeremie Frimpong. Yes, they are young and among the best in their position, but they are very expensive signings and in career mode, they could take away a large percentage of your budget. Therefore, these are the best right back options to sign.
Arnau would also be an expensive signing (34 million euros), but he is the cheapest of the expensive options. At just 20 years old, his rating is very high and well trained, he will grow quickly.
Rating in career mode: 80
Potential: 87
18 years old and excellent physical tools. Cost of six million euros that only has one problem: his high salary for being part of the squad led by Pep Guardiola.
Career mode rating: 73
Potential: 86
The Portuguese club is full of young talent. Fresneda is one of them, barely 18 years old, with extremely high growth and a card worth just 4 million euros.
Rating in career mode: 72
Potential: 85
Drag your FIFA 23 recommendation to this new edition of the game. With a scanned face, 20 years old, his signing may be a bit expensive (14 million euros), but he will be the right back of your team from the beginning.
Rating in career mode: 76
Potential: 85
Another one that had already been recommended for FIFA 23. The one from the Ivory Coast is one of the fastest full-backs and has very good growth. 22 years old and almost 15 million euros is his value.
Rating in career mode: 76
Potential: 85
Footballer who soon joins the elite in real life. Santiago Giménez’s teammate may be an expensive signing (24 million euros), but he will take over immediately at 22 years of age.
Rating in career mode: 79
Potential: 85
The Brazilian is also one of those who will take the starting position when you sign him. Good initial average, 22 years old, 18 million euros as a cost and a lot of speed.
Rating in career mode: 77
Potential: 84
This is one of the cheapest and fastest growing options in EA Sports FC 24. The 19-year-old Scot could be yours for less than three million euros, a low salary and a lot of potential.
Rating in career mode: 66
Potential: 84
Another with lots of room to grow. At just 18 years old, this will be a great signing for the position (1.5 million euros), but you will have to be patient with his growth and development.
Rating in career mode: 64
Potential: 83
Finally, another right back that costs less than three million euros. He is 18 years old, he is fast and has a lot of room to improve, if you apply the training well.
Rating in career mode: 64
Potential: 82
