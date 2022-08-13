The winners of the II National Prize for Young Political Scientists of Russia, established by the Expert Institute for Social Research, were awarded at the closing ceremony of the Digoria Forum. This was reported on August 13 at press release forum organizers.

It is noted that the winners were selected in three categories: “Political Research”, “Political Technologies” and “Political Communications”. The first winner was Lilia Travina, who owns the voter relations technology project. In “Political Communications” the victory went to Kirill Kotov, for creating an “archipelago” of Telegram channels and chats in his region. In “Political Studies” Sergey Belov became the best. He was noted “for the transformation of memory politics technologies in modern Russia.”

It is also known that five forum participants will receive grants from the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh) totaling 2 million 885 thousand rubles. Akhmat Khasanov from the Stavropol Territory with the educational project “Caravan of Friendship. Caucasus”, Mark Ananchenkov from the Irkutsk region with the initiative to create the School of Young Political Scientist “Platon”, Alexander Khatkevich from Moscow with the project “Vocational Guidance Laboratory #Youth_Science”, Muscovite Ivan Kolesnikov with proposals on the legal support of the electoral process, and Oleg Otrokov from the Rostov region with the Don School of Political Participation project.

As Anna Fedulkina, executive director of the Expert Institute for Social Research, noted, the event turned out to be very interesting.

“On the one hand, these four days passed very quickly, but very actively. I asked how participants, experts feel. Everyone reacted very happily. I really hope that we will finalize the projects that you came up with here and present them to the administration of the President of Russia,” she summed up.

The working days of the Digoria Forum were held this year from 10 to 13 August in the Moscow region.

Earlier, on August 10, speaking at the opening of the forum, Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, said that current events in the world are Russia’s time, since any crisis is a unique time of opportunity. Addressing the parting words to the Digoria participants, he noted that the 20th century gave Russia a huge number of such examples and experiences. Kiriyenko stressed that sometimes they were difficult, but they taught a lot, so the Russian Federation is able to change and quickly integrate into the ongoing changes and even manage these changes.