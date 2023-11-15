In a position where global talent is abundant, it will not be difficult to find great promises. The left winger is one of the most important positions today and in EA Sport FC 24’s career mode, it is no exception.
As always, we avoid names like Vinicius Jr, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Rafael Leão or Phil Foden who, despite being young, are no longer promising. So. We are going to review the jewels on the left wing that are best for you to sign for your club.
The young promise of Argentine football is a great option. He will take over immediately and his potential, in addition to his playing styles, will give you a lot of scoring and finishing on the wing. 19 years old and 13 million euros as a letter.
Rating in career mode: 75
Potential: 88
The young Norwegian is a great signing. At just 18 years old, he has a lot of growth and the best thing, his cost does not exceed four million euros. Of course, you will have to be patient for at least one season.
Rating in career mode: 68
Potential: 87
The Portuguese jewel has attracted the attention of big clubs in real life and in career mode, it will bring you great joy. 18 years old, a very affordable cost (five million euros) and from the first day you can have it on your bench so that it takes minutes.
Rating in career mode: 70
Potential: 86
20 years old and a Russian footballer who can quickly make an impact on your club. His rating will give you the opportunity to start him immediately but his cost may be a little high (14 million euros).
Rating in career mode: 75
Potential: 86
The one from the Netherlands has even been mentioned for Manchester United. A lot of talent at 18 years of age, a very low cost and one of the highest growth potentials in the position.
Rating in career mode: 65
Potential: 85
He only arrived at the English club and that affects his cost and salary a little. However, the 18-year-old Ghanaian is a great signing option and he can take minutes off the bench in your career mode.
Rating in career mode: 69
Potential: 85
Young 18-year-old Belgian who has one of the highest developments in the video game. The cost of it is not very high (three million euros) but it will require some patience.
Rating in career mode: 66
Potential: 84
The 19-year-old native of Croatia is a great signing. He has a lot of potential and his cost is extremely low so that your club does not have to spend a lot of money. Again, this is another footballer who will need a couple of years to develop.
Rating in career mode: 65
Potential: 83
At just 17 years old, he is the youngest on this list. Less than two million euros, a lot of potential, but the best thing will be to sign him and loan him so that he can develop.
Rating in career mode: 64
Potential: 82
At just 18 years old, this young man is already in the ranks of one of the most important teams in the world. However, his cost does not rise (less than two million euros) and his potential will give you a very good footballer in a couple of years after developing.
Rating in career mode: 62
Potential: 81
|
Name
|
Equipment
|
Rating in career mode
|
Potential
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Manchester United
|
75
|
88
|
Antonio Nusa
|
Club Bruges
|
68
|
87
|
Carlos Forbs
|
Ajax
|
70
|
86
|
Arsen Zakharyan
|
Real society
|
75
|
86
|
Amourrichio Van Axel Dongen
|
Ajax
|
65
|
85
|
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
|
Leicester City
|
69
|
85
|
Mika Godts
|
Ajax
|
66
|
84
|
Gabrijel Rukavina
|
Dinamo Zagreb
|
65
|
83
|
Leo Sauer
|
Feyenoord
|
64
|
82
|
Chaka Traore
|
AC Milan
|
62
|
81
#young #left #wingers #sign #Sports #career #mode