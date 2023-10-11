Defensive midfielders are key to building a team and having one of a very good level can allow teams to consolidate but also take an important leap in quality in their games. At the same time, it is one of the positions that currently has the most promising young players and many of these play in the best leagues in Europe.
Career Mode players often focus on young players to develop and make them part of their teams. Below we present the best young defensive midfielders to sign in this mode in EA Sports FC 24 but with the clarification that players like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Declan Rice, Sandro Tonali, Enzo Fernández and others are not considered in this mode list.
He has dual nationality of both French and Algerian. He is just 18 years old and is taking his first steps in French first division football. In addition, he has a very low initial cost.
Rating: 65
Potential: 86
He appeared in the Liverpool squad last season and has earned the trust of Jürgen Klopp who is giving him minutes with increasing regularity in the Reds. A very special talent with a lot of current experience.
Rating: 72
Potential: 86
He recently joined Chelsea after having a great season with Southampton in the 2022/23 Premier League. He is international with the Belgian National Team and is one of the great promises of his country.
Rating: 73
Potential: 86
He is already a regular part of Torino’s starting eleven as well as one of the most promising players in all of Italian football. This is the season of consolidation of him as leader of the Toro and it is expected that he will continue to improve his level.
Rating: 76
Potential: 86
One of the best Belgian talents of recent times who is the central axis of one of the best teams in his country that competes in the Champions League. He has already been called up for his national team and the most important clubs in European football are also interested in him.
Rating: 72
Potential: 85
A not so well-known name but with great relevance. He is the oldest on this list at 24 years old. He arrived in Portugal from Lecce in Italy for a million-dollar sum and with many expectations. Despite this, he has enormous potential and hopes to be transferred to a big European team.
Rating: 77
Potential: 85
One of the most important promises of the Manchester United academy that he had in the preseason in the United States but suffered an injury that did not allow him to add important minutes.
Rating: 62
Potential: 84
A player who may be more important for Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen after this spectacular start to the season. He arrived from Bruges in Belgium for a small fee and can grow a lot under the tutelage of the Spaniard.
Rating: 64
Potential: 84
One of the outstanding pieces in what is being one of the worst starts to the season for Ajax. He is establishing himself, little by little, in the starting eleven of the team from the Dutch capital.
Rating: 65
Potential: 84
He is taking his first steps as a professional player since he made his first big leap when he arrived in Cagliari for this 2023/24 season. He was part of Italy’s campaign at the U-20 World Cup in Argentina.
Rating: 70
Potential: 84
