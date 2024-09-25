The central midfielder in EA Sports FC 25 is essential. You need a player who has the balance to attack and defend well. Simply put, a CM has to do everything well. So, if you have a young and talented one, you will be able to dominate the career mode without any problem.
By creating this list we avoid names like Pedri, Gavi, Eduardo Camavinga or Enzo Fernández who are already established players with extremely high values. Our filter is for players under 23 years of age and players worth less than 50 million euros.
One of the jewels of Paris Saint-Germain. At just 18 years old, he is already an undisputed starter for the French champions and despite having slightly more defensive tendencies, he is also a great playmaker. However, he is by far the most expensive on this list, with a value of 44.5 million euros.
Rating in career mode: 80
Potential: 90
Newly arrived from Benfica and aged 19, the Portuguese is pure talent. The only drawback is his height (1.74 metres) which can be a disadvantage in the air. Hence, he is a great recuperator and playmaker who is valued at 38 million euros.
Rating in career mode: 79
Potential: 88
Barça has a lot of young talent for this edition. The 21-year-old Spaniard has four stars with weak feet, which makes him a great playmaker and the development plan has to work on the defensive aspect. His value is 17 million euros, but his salary, of 63 thousand euros per week, could make it difficult to sign him.
Rating in career mode: 76
Potential: 87
The 18-year-old Swede might not be a starter for a big club from the start, but he could be after a year of development. For a CM, he has many shortcomings in defensive play, but nothing that can’t be fixed in the development plan. A value of three million euros and a buyout clause of 7.6 make him a very feasible signing for your career mode.
Rating in career mode: 68
Potential: 87
Another CM with more tendencies to be an attacking midfielder. The youngster from the Netherlands has to work hard on his defence, but he has a lot of potential to be a great footballer in one or two years of playing time. 18 years old, 1.9 million euros worth and a low salary make him a good signing for the future.
Rating in career mode: 64
Potential: 86
The English footballer has been on this list since FC 24. His speed needs work, but he has spectacular stamina for his rating. 5.5 million euros is the value for the 18-year-old who will be the star of your club.
Rating in career mode: 72
Potential: 86
One of the most complete young central midfielders you’ll find. He knows how to do everything well, but stands out for his 80 short pass. Great playmaker and great recoverer. 21 years old and 17 million euros seems like a great offer when you see his talent using him as a starter.
Rating in career mode: 76
Potential: 86
In addition to having his face scanned, which is a plus, the 20-year-old Swede is a great player. 83 stamina will allow him to play 90 minutes and all matches without any problem and he is the definition of a “box to box” MC. 10 million euros in value and an affordable salary of 22 thousand euros per week make him a great option for all types of clubs in career mode.
Rating in career mode: 74
Potential: 86
The 21-year-old Spaniard is a four-star weak-footed player. He is extremely agile and is worth 12.5 million euros. He is an important piece for Valencia but one that you could buy to develop little by little if you are at a big club and have the position covered.
Rating in career mode: 75
Potential: 86
The 22-year-old Italian could be a difficult signing. He is on loan, so you will have to wait for him to return to Juventus and that makes him develop more and, above all, makes him more expensive. 88 stamina makes him a great signing if you don’t have a large squad in the midfield position.
Rating in career mode: 78
Potential: 86
