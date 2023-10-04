EA Sports FC 24 is the first installment of the Electronic Arts brand without the FIFA license. Despite this, the video game was highly anticipated and more so, because the career mode is one of the most entertaining among sports games.
In career mode, we are always looking for young talent that can be developed and that does not cost too much to maintain the team’s finances. So, here are 10 of the best young centre-backs you can sign for your club.
The Ecuadorian from Bayer Leverkusen, in addition to having his face scanned, meets everything one looks for in a center back. The cost of it may be a little high, but it can also cover the left wing.
Rating in career mode: 79
Potential: 88
Scottish, 19 years old and in a league that does not have high salaries. This is a great signing for central defense if you are thinking about the future.
Rating in career mode: 66
Potential: 85
19 years old for the Ivorian. With four styles of play and a lot of potential as well as great stature. 11 million euros for him, so it is worth signing him quickly.
Rating in career mode: 75
Potential: 85
Recently arrived at the German club after his time at Olympique Lyon, in FIFA 23 he was a great recommendation and now he still is. His price has risen, but he is a good signing option for central defense.
Rating in career mode: 77
Potential: 86
At 21 years old, you can still get a lot of use out of the Portuguese. The problem may be its cost (33 million euros), but for teams with a good budget, it is a great option with four playing styles.
Rating in career mode: 79
Potential: 86
From a school with great centers comes this 17-year-old young man who will come out at a very low cost. He can play on the left wing and also as a defensive midfielder. The only bad thing: he has no playing styles.
Rating in career mode: 68
Potential: 87
At 19 years old, the Portuguese defender is one of the best signings you can make in career mode. His price is a little high (30 million euros), but in two or three seasons his value will double.
Rating in career mode: 78
Potential: 88
Another one who drags his recommendation of FIFA 23. At 19 years old, he has two styles of play and a not so high cost. The only problem is his speed and pace.
Rating in career mode: 75
Potential: 86
An option that may be expensive (25 million euros), but that will meet all your expectations. A center back with all the physical tools, good speed, two styles of play and good development potential.
Rating in career mode: 77
Potential: 85
Only three million euros and you could sign one of the best central defenders of the future. He is a balanced player, although he has no playing styles.
Rating in career mode: 69
Potential: 85
