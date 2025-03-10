Yoga practice is very important for women’s health. Within this discipline we have multiple asanas that can help us both physically and internally: from the improvement of posture or flexibility to the reduction of stress or anxiety. There are many advantages that we can acquire when performing this technique, and although many may consider that they are quiet exercises that do not require much effort, Yoga is an ideal option for weight loss and the strengthening of the musculature.

From 50 and with the arrival of menopause, metabolism slows down and it is common to experience a weight gain and a loss of muscle massamong other symptoms. Therefore, Yoga is one of the most recommended practices by experts during this stage. However, it is beneficial at any age. Discover which are the best positions to lose weight and activate metabolism according to experts.

Boat posture or Navasana

Navasana is known as the posture of the boat or the ship, precisely because in Sanskrit Nava means “boat” and Asana means “posture.” As mentioned in his Instagram profile, the partner -up and yoga professor Elda Graciela, This position combines two types of work.

On the one hand, the work of the abdominals and backand, on the other hand, the balance. It is one of the asanas that “is usually related to Core’s work (the abdominal strip),” he says. But also, it has a fundamental role when protecting lumbar.

He continues to explain that the posture of the boat is related to the third chakra, called Manipura Chakra, located in the navel area, which is the one that “concentrates our willpower and helps us to mature emotionally.”

Among the most prominent benefits They are included:

Burning abdominal fat and strengthens the muscles of the Core area, favoring weight loss.

and strengthens the muscles of the Core area, favoring weight loss. Strengthens back muscles, thus protecting the lumbar .

. Tone the arms and quadriceps, since during the realization of the posture they participate actively.

Improve the Capacity for concentration and coordination, since it is a posture that requires a body-mind connection.

and coordination, since it is a posture that requires a body-mind connection. Stimulates the leg circulation since they remain high.

since they remain high. Help to have a Good digestion. You can help you an infusion that also protects your digestive health.

For carry out the boat posture You must take into account some aspects. Start inhaling air, and when exhaling, slightly tilts your back back, stretched at all times. The movement must get out of the hip, so do not curb your back. Then he gradually lifts the legs, first flexed, and stretch them completely if you can.





Camel or Ustrasana Posture

If you want to accelerate metabolism it is important that you implement in your yoga routine flexion and stretch postures. These provide a natural massage to the abdominal organs and the digestive system, “promoting greater blood circulation and improving digestion,” they say from the specialized center Yoga Home Madrid. The increase in blood flow helps eliminate stagnant toxins and revitalizes the body.

Camel posture is ideal to get this end according to center experts. It is a backward flexion that opens the chest and lungs, “what Improves respiratory capacity and oxygen exchange“. When performing it, the abdomen is deeply stretched, which stimulates the glands and even helps to correct hormonal imbalances.

To start making this position the welfare and yoga expert Xuan Lan points out that you must keep your hands in the sacrumeither rest in the high heels without dropping. Then, he rests the palms on the low heels and leaves his head fallen. “The important thing is to push the pelvis forward to open the chest,” he adds. Another asana that can help you lose weight and accelerate metabolism according to the yoga center is the Bridge posture.

Bridge posture or Setu Bandhasana

This backward flexion opens the chest and stimulates the thyroid gland, which is “crucial to regulate metabolism,” they express. In addition, it strengthens back muscles and improves lung capacity, which increases oxygen exchange and Helps burn fat more efficiently.

Other benefits that Orlando Castaneda has shared, a nutrition specialist, are:

Strengthens the back, buttocks and legs.

Improve flexibility reducing rigidity.

reducing rigidity. Help a Relieve stress and anxiety when opening the chest and improving breathing.

and anxiety when opening the chest and improving breathing. Improve blood circulation and digestion by stimulating abdominal organs.

and digestion by stimulating abdominal organs. You can relieve back pain and improve posture by strengthening Core muscles.

To enter Setu Bandhasana They lie on my back, bend your knees and rest your feet on the floor or mat, keep open to the width of the hips. Place your hands towards your feet, as if you would like to touch your heels. Then he gradually lifts the hip, everything you can, help yourself contracting the buttocks.





Sailing or Sarvangasana posture

This last asana that advises Yoga Home Madrid It is one of the “most powerful inverted positions.” The candle posture favors thyroid stimulation and adrenal glands, essential to maintain healthy metabolism. It also helps clean lymph nodes, eliminating accumulated toxins in the body. In this sense, the turtle posture is also ideal for detoxification and accelerate metabolism.

Among other advantages, candle posture can improve blood circulation, as well as relax the nervous system. It is also a asana who Strengthens shoulders and neck. In short, “strengthens the body, calms the mind and balances your emotions,” they say.

Start lying on my mouth With legs together and arms along the body. Then, bend your knees and take them to the chest. Place the hands on the back, just under the shoulders and start breathing. Inhale and exhaling, raise the legs and pelvis up, forming a straight line with the body. Go to the elbows and hands on the back to maintain balance, and do not forget to keep your legs stretched and your feet pointing to the roof.

