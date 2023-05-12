The best years 2023: the previews (cast and guests) of the third episode, 12 May

Tonight, Friday 12 May 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1, the third episode of The best years of 2023, the ninth edition of the program hosted by Carlo Conti, will be broadcast. Six years after the last time, the show is back and will present a series of innovations, starting from the completely renewed mechanism. But let’s see all the information together in detail.



Previews (cast and guests)

The guests of the various episodes of The best years 2023 will no longer be invited by the host to do the classic ‘seated’ interviews, but will be involved in various sections, all of which will have to do with music. This week Marco Masini will comment and sing his most loved and most voted songs by viewers in the exclusive ‘Hit Parade’ of the program, while for the interviews of the ‘my list’, Alessia Marcuzzi will be the protagonist who will talk about the moments of her life through his favorite songs.

International guests will be 10CC, an English band capable of climbing the world charts with an unconventional ballad like “I’m not in love” and, at the same time, of releasing albums in the 70s that have gone down in rock history (“The Original Soundtrack” and “How Dare You!”, above all); Matt Bianco, with 80s hits like, especially “Whose side are you on?” and “More than I can bear”; and the American Anita Ward, with her famous “Ring my bell”, which still today makes half the world dance.

There will be many other moments to listen to hits from the Best Years (both Italian and international) with the live interpretation of the original singers. Ivana Spagna and Gazebo, protagonists of Italian dance, will also take turns on the double stage of the program with two hits such as, respectively, “Easy Lady” and “I like Chopin”. The singer-songwriter Massimo Di Cataldo will propose his famous “Se ora te ne vai”; other guests the Collages (“You steal my soul”); Stefano Sani (“Lisa”); Riccardo Azzurri (“To love you”); Rosanna Fratello (“I’m a woman, I’m not a saint”) and Alberto Camerini who will sing “Rock ‘n’ roll robot” and, finally, Sandro Giacobbe (“Your mother’s eyes”, among his successes); while Gianmarco Carroccia will interpret great successes from the repertoire of Lucio Battisti. ‘Commentators of the time’ will be comedians Andrea Pucci and Barbara Foria.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The best years 2023 on live tv and live streaming? Carlo Conti’s program is broadcast on Friday or Saturday evening at 21.30 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.