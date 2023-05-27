The best years 2023: the previews (cast and guests) of the sixth and final episode, May 27

Tonight, Saturday 27 May 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1, the sixth and final episode of The best years of 2023, the ninth edition of the program hosted by Carlo Conti, will be broadcast. Six years after the last time, the show is back and will present a series of innovations, starting from the completely renewed mechanism. But let’s see all the information together in detail.



Previews (cast and guests)

The guests of the various episodes of The best years 2023 will no longer be invited by the host to do the classic ‘seated’ interviews, but will be involved in various sections, all of which will have to do with music. In this second and last episode of The best years of the summer, dedicated to summer hits, special guest will be Mogol, author of the lyrics of many of the most beautiful Italian songs and many musical hits signed together with Lucio Battisti, who will comment on the songs of the his personal and exclusive ‘Hit Parade’.

But it will be an episode that will also see the presence of two “big shots” of Italian music: Patty Pravo with her ‘Summer hits’ such as ‘La doll’ and ‘Pensiero stupendo’ for example, and Pupo, with her ‘My List’, during which he will sing his hits and talk about the moments of his life through his favorite songs. Protagonist of the ‘Juke Box’, a singer in vogue from the seventies to today: Donatella Rettore. You will be given the opportunity to listen to legendary songs such as ‘Kobra’ and ‘Splendid shining’, but not only.

During the evening, there will be a journey down memory lane with some hits that are still much loved today, even by young people. Representing the 60s and 70s, here is the former voice of Santa Esmeralda, Leroy Gomez, with the cover of ‘Don’t let me be misunderstood’; there will be dancing with the Gibson Brothers with their ‘Cuba’; space for the poems of Dik Dik with ‘Without light’, ‘Sognando la California’ and ‘The Isle of Wight’; Michele Pecora will sing her feelings in ‘Era lei’ while The Ritchie Family will bring their American rhythm with ‘The best disco in town’ and ‘American generation’. Finally Gianmarco Carroccia will interpret some hits in the space dedicated to Lucio Battisti.

The 80s will see equally beloved names on stage, such as Johnson Righeira who will present two summer anthems: ‘Vamos a la playa’ and ‘Summer is ending’. The Twins will arrive directly from Germany with ‘Face to face’ and ‘Heart to heart’. Here are also Matia Bazar with the timeless ‘I hear you’ while English rock will break out with Katrina and the unforgettable ‘Walking on Sunshine’. Great protagonist will also be Samantha Fox with ‘Touch me (I want your body)’.

A jump in 1999 then with Miranda and his catchphrase ‘Vamos a la playa’, while the 2000s will see Las Ketchup sing ‘Aserejé’. Great protagonists will then be the rankings of the ‘Songs of the summer’, which will be formed on the approval expressed by viewers. Flora Canto will act as an intermediary between the “social” world and the program by reading and commenting on the various messages from the public from home. The comedians who will comment on the various moments of the program will be Dado and the couple Gigi & Ross.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The best years 2023 on live tv and live streaming? Carlo Conti’s program is broadcast on Friday or Saturday evening at 21.30 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.