The best years 2023: the previews (cast and guests) of the fourth episode, 19 May

Tonight, Friday 19 May 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1, the fourth episode of The best years of 2023, the ninth edition of the program hosted by Carlo Conti, will be broadcast. Six years after the last time, the show is back and will present a series of innovations, starting from the completely renewed mechanism. But let’s see all the information together in detail.



Previews (cast and guests)

The guests of the various episodes of The best years 2023 will no longer be invited by the host to do the classic ‘seated’ interviews, but will be involved in various sections, all of which will have to do with music. Mogol’s “Hit Parade”, but also Enrico Brignano’s “My List”, Fabio Concato and Alex Britti’s “Juke Box”, and other great Italian and international music: these are some of the previews on today’s episode.

After the songs chosen and commented by Mogol and the songs that marked the life of Enrico Brignano, it’s up to Fabio Concato and Alex Britti to perform some evergreen songs, such as ‘Domenica bestiale’ and ‘Solo una volta (O whole life)’. There is no shortage of international guests such as The Trammps, an American group that played a leading role in the 70s, with their i ‘Disco Inferno’, included in the soundtrack of the film ‘Saturday Night Fever’. For the 80s, space for the former Spandau Ballet frontman, Tony Hadley with ‘True’, ‘Through the barricades’ and ‘Gold’. Also from England, Nik Kershaw also arrives ready to sing ‘Wouldn’t It Be Good’ and ‘The Riddle’, and The Korgis with ‘Everybody’s Got to Learn Sometime’ (of which ‘Indigo dalle occhi del cielo’ is the cover signed Sugar).

Other big names in Italian music were also guests, such as Homo Sapiens (‘Beautiful to die’) and Michele (‘If you want to leave me’) for the 70s, Fiordaliso (‘I don’t want the moon’) for the decade after and Annalisa Minetti (‘Without you or with you’) for the 90s. Finally, Gianmarco Carroccia interprets an immortal success in the space dedicated to Lucio Battisti.

‘Commentator of the time’ is the actor and comedian Francesco Paolantoni, while the musical performances will be accompanied by the live orchestra conducted by maestro Pinuccio Pirazzoli and the choreography of the CHORUS by Fabrizio Mainini, with costumes by Simonetta Innocenti to recreate the atmospheres of several decades. As always, thanks to social media, viewers can actively participate in the broadcast with ‘Noi che’, short messages with the most vivid memories of their best years, or with writings, photos and videos. Acting as intermediary, Flora Canto who reads and comments live on the messages of the public.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The best years 2023 on live tv and live streaming? Carlo Conti’s program is broadcast on Friday or Saturday evening at 21.30 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.