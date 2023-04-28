The best years 2023: the previews (cast and guests) of the first episode

Tonight, Friday 28 April 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1, the first episode of The best years of 2023, the ninth edition of the program hosted by Carlo Conti, will be broadcast. Six years after the last time, the show is back and will present a series of innovations, starting from the completely renewed mechanism. But let’s see all the information together in detail.



Previews (cast and guests)

The guests of the various episodes of The best years 2023 will no longer be invited by the host to do the classic ‘seated’ interviews, but will be involved in various sections, all of which will have to do with music. In the Juke-Box, Carlo Conti will dialogue with the singers through their most famous pieces. In the Hit Parade artists will discover their hits most voted by the public. We start with the Poohs. In My List, on the other hand, a famous person will tell his story – the first is Alessandro Siani – with his favorite songs.

Viewers will also be able to interact using social networks and messages, which will be read live by Flora Canto. Finally, in each episode there will be two comedians who will play the ‘commentators of the time’ to play with ‘our yesterday and our today’. The first will be Sergio Friscia and Antonio Giuliani.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The best years 2023 on live tv and live streaming? Carlo Conti’s program is broadcast on Friday or Saturday evenings at 21.30 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.