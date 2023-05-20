The best years 2023: the previews (cast and guests) of the fifth episode, 20 May

Tonight, Saturday 20 May 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1 the fifth episode of The best years of 2023 will be broadcast, the ninth edition of the program hosted by Carlo Conti. Six years after the last time, the show is back and will present a series of innovations, starting from the completely renewed mechanism. But let’s see all the information together in detail.



Previews (cast and guests)

The guests of the various episodes of The best years 2023 will no longer be invited by the host to do the classic ‘seated’ interviews, but will be involved in various sections, all of which will have to do with music. Umberto Tozzi and Ezio Greggio, Edoardo Vianello and Limahl, Tony Esposito and Sergio Caputo and other names-symbols of Italian holiday music: the great classics and summer catchphrases are the protagonists of the spin-off of Carlo Conti’s program, broadcast on Saturday 20 and Saturday 27 May at 21.25 on Rai 1.

We begin with the ‘Hit Parade Estate’ by Umberto Tozzi, one of the most loved songwriters on the Italian scene and beyond, with world-famous songs such as “Gloria” and “Ti amo”, while for the interviews on the ‘my list’, the actor and television presenter Ezio Greggio is the protagonist.

The ‘Juke Box’, on the other hand, is that of an artist symbol of many holidays: Edoardo Vianello, interpreter of songs from the 60s such as ‘Pinne rifles and glasses’ and ‘Guarda come dondolo’.

For the 1970s, then, I Santo California (‘I’ll be back’), Gilbert O’Sullivan (‘Alone again’ and ‘Clair’), Giuliano dei Notturni (‘Il ballo di Simone’) and Cugini di Campagna ( ‘My Soul’ and ‘Wonderfully’). There will also be Gianmarco Carroccia with three historic pieces by Lucio Battisti in the space dedicated to the unforgettable musician.

For the 80s there will be Sabrina Salerno (‘Boys’), Tony Esposito (‘Kalimba de luna’), Sergio Caputo (‘Italiani mambo’ and ‘An Italian Saturday’), Limahl (‘The NeverEnding story’, theme bearer of the soundtrack of the film “The Neverending Story”), Gary Low (‘La colegiala’) and Ryan Paris (‘Dolce vita’). Finally, a leap into the 90s with Lou Bega (‘Mambo NO. 5’), Ten Sharp (‘You’) and the Latin pop of Los Locos (‘Tic tic tac’, ‘Macarena’, ‘La vuelta’ and ‘Mueve la colita’).

Space will also be given to the rankings of the ‘Songs of the summer’, which will be based on the satisfaction expressed by viewers, while Flora Canto will act as an intermediary between the “social” world and the program by reading and commenting on the audience’s messages from home.

‘Commentators of the time’ will be Gabriele Cirilli and Dado. The musical performances will be accompanied by the live orchestra directed by maestro Pinuccio Pirazzoli and by the choreography of the CHORUS by Fabrizio Mainini, with the costumes by Simonetta Innocenti to recreate the atmospheres of the various decades.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The best years 2023 on live tv and live streaming? Carlo Conti’s program is broadcast on Friday or Saturday evening at 21.30 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.