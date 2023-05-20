The best years 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the fifth episode

Tonight, Saturday 20 May 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1, the fourth episode of The best years of 2023, the ninth edition of the program hosted by Carlo Conti, will be broadcast. Six years after the last time, the show is back and will present a series of innovations, starting from the completely renewed mechanism. Where to see The best years 2023 on live tv and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

Carlo Conti’s program is broadcast on Friday or Saturday evening at 21.30 on Rai 1.

Best years 2023 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many bets

We have seen where to see The Best Years 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Friday 28 April 2023; the sixth and last Saturday 27 May 2023. In the first four appointments, broadcast every Friday until 19 May, Carlo Conti will tell the story of the 70s, 80s, 90s and the first decade of the 2000s. Subsequently, the show will move to Saturday evening to remember, on 20 and 27 May, the summer successes that have followed one another over time. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):