The best years 2023: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are scheduled for The best years 2023, the ninth edition of the show hosted by Carlo Conti on Rai 1? In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Friday 28 April 2023; the sixth and last Saturday 27 May 2023. In the first four appointments, broadcast every Friday until 19 May, Carlo Conti will tell the story of the 70s, 80s, 90s and the first decade of the 2000s. Subsequently, the show will move to Saturday evening to remember, on May 20 and 27, the summer successes that have followed one another over time. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Friday 28 April 2023

Second episode: Friday 5 May 2023

Third episode: Friday 12 May 2023

Fourth episode: Friday 19 May 2023

Fifth episode: Saturday 20 May 2023

Sixth episode: Saturday 27 May 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of The Best Years 2023 last (duration)? The airing will be scheduled from 21.30 to 23.55. The total duration (commercial breaks) of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Streaming and TV

We’ve seen how many episodes are scheduled for The Best Years 2023, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? Carlo Conti’s program is broadcast on Friday or Saturday evenings at 21.30 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.