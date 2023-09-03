Sunday, September 3, 2023, 08:24



| Updated 10:30 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Many of the seasonal workers dedicated to the grape harvest have hung up their gloves in the region this week. This is the case of the natural area of ​​La Laguna de La Mata, a unique enclave in which to walk and enjoy the native flora and fauna, although it is also an exceptional place to cultivate some of the best matera vines in the province. Around the salty layer there are some thirty hectares dedicated to the cultivation of the vine, in which some 50,000 kilos of grapes have been harvested this year. Of these, 20,000 kilos come directly from the work carried out by the day laborers of the viticulturist from Almoradio, Hilarión Pedauyé.

The oenologist affirms that it is the “best year” they have ever had, with an “absolutely wonderful” grape health, with hardly any diseases. Pedauyé says that they are very satisfied with this season’s production, an elaboration that they want to expand not only throughout the region but also abroad: “We are in more than forty countries and our intention is to strengthen and expand borders to spread more, if possible, the He came from our region.

One of the reasons for the good quality of the vine in the region has to do with the favorable weather. The one hundred liters of rain recorded in the months of May and June, and the absence of rainfall during July and August, have generated “a perfect cycle” for one of the earliest grape productions.

The harvest will result in the production of some 18,000 bottles of wine in the Pedauyé winery, Sopla Levante. For now, the grapes will go to a stainless steel tank with a controlled temperature and maximum hygiene. When the fermentation process is over, the sugar in the musts will be converted into alcohol and, depending on the quality, the necessary aging time for the wine will be decided.

However, not everything has been positive for the producers, since, as Pedauyé explains, the lack of generational relief is an obstacle when it comes to recruiting labor for agriculture. “In the fields it is unusual to see young people dedicated to agricultural work, although it is true that the level of technology is increasing”, something that is significantly influenced by the degree in Agricultural and Agro-environmental Engineering that is taught on campus de Desamparados of the Miguel Hernández University (UMH), adds the viticulturist.

twenty varieties



The vineyards that are located in the Natural Park of La Mata (Torrevieja) produce various kinds of grapes. Hilarión Pedauyé grows more than twenty different varieties on his land, mainly Monastrell, Moscatel and Merseguera, but also others much less well-known, such as Forcallat blanc, Valencí negre, Esclafaguerre or Ull de llebre.

With this product, separately or mixed, Sopla Levante wines are made, which bear the name of the land where its grapes have been grown. This year, the novelty of the winery is Matanilla, a play on words that unites La Mata with a nod to Sanlúcar de Barrameda, where they also make this type of wine with manzanillas. The peculiarity of this broth is that they have a kind of cloth on top that emulates the typical Albaflor from the province of Alicante. It is a veil that is generated once the wine is fermented with yeasts that consume alcohol, glycerin and other by-products. Thus they feed on wine instead of must and transform it into a slightly finer, more elegant and deeper product.









“It is an elaboration that winemakers and viticulturists are recovering and that is giving better results every time because even though it is a more complex wine, it is very grateful,” says Pedauyé. This wine, he explains, is destined for the best restaurants: “At the moment, we have only produced 600 bottles this year, but our goal is to increase production each season.”

A red with a Murcian flavor



Sopla Levante also works on the lands of the Region of Murcia. While in La Mata, Pedauyé mainly produces white wines, in the Abanilla fields they focus on reds. Monastrell is mainly grown here, a fruit-bearing grape variety with hints of cherry, plum and red berries. “This grape transmits the land where it grows very well and very full-bodied and deep wines are made with it,” explains the winegrower.













These Murcian lands are very high and much more continental, in which there is a very pronounced daily and seasonal thermal difference. This leads to the proliferation of more polyphenols, substances that give the wine a much greater aromatic palette. Pedauyé explains that in Abanilla the harvest has been a little more irregular, although it has also had a fairly good quality, resulting in 4,500 kilos of grapes, distributed among the four hectares that work in the area.