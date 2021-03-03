Not everything is lost. Or, to put it better, not all have lost during the presidency of Alberto Fernández. While inflation and the pandemic hit equally hard, there were those who got good news. Not the whole society, but at least sectors. And if not as much as sectors, yes families. At least one family: the Moyano.

The sequence began with the presidential visit to the Antarctica Sanatorium, in April 2020. The president broke his quarantine – it was his second departure from Olivos – and with a definition he anticipated what would come: “Hugo is an exemplary leader”, He said. And he suggested: “Be like him.”

Two months later, the first encouraging news for him would arrive. exemplary leader: the Government annulled a sanction to Truckers of $ 810 million that had been imposed in the management of Macri.

In August, the union member, his wife Liliana Zulet and his 20-year-old son Jerónimo visited the president and his wife, Fabiola, in the villa in Olivos. They enjoyed an almost family lunch and took a photo smiling without masks or distancing.

Days after Pablo Moyano, Hugo’s son, ignored Justice. Accused of being the head of an illicit association dedicated, among other crimes, to the sale of false tickets in Independiente, he refused to testify five times. When he couldn’t dribble any more, he interrupted the audience by shouting “I’m going to the bathroom.”

The accusation did not inhibit him or his hosts from sharing a lunch at the Casa Rosada with Gustavo Beliz, none other than the Secretary for Strategic Affairs. New meeting and photo with the official.

The images with the president and his ministers were the talisman of good luck for Hugo’s eldest son, who in December would receive another good news. He was dismissed in the Independent case by the Judge of Guarantees Brenda Madrid, who rejected, among other evidence, the testimonies as repentant of the barrabravas Pablo Baby Alvarez and Damián Lagaronne, who had designated Moyano’s son as their boss.

That month Alberto Fernández visited the Truckers union. “Thank God we were able to count on the Moyano”, distinguished Hugo and his heirs. More smiles shared.

With that favorable impulse, they began 2021, and in January the federal judge of Lomas de Zamora, Federico Villena, ordered the return of Karina Eva Beatriz, Moyano’s daughter, 436,670 dollars and 600,000 pesos that were frozen by the Justice in an investigation for money laundering.

The decision generated so much noise that another judge ordered a reversal. Moyano Sr. was enraged: “Of the disasters they made Clarion Y The nation they don’t say anything with the military, but for two handles from my daughter they do. “

But the great news for the family would be known at the end of February, when it was learned that the trucker leader, his wife Liliana and his son Jerónimo, only 20 years old, had received the coronavirus vaccine long before thousands of doctors and nurses. Moyano tried to justify the privilege by being employees of the social work of his union.

This is how it goes until these days, when a thousand members of the union blocked the entrance to an industrial park in Villa Adelina. They insulted, stoned and violated. A prosecutor denounced them but the San Isidro judge Esteban Rossignoli refused to order the eviction. Yesterday they decided to retire. That is to say, they left when they wanted. There is no surprise in the chronology. Just verifiable and descriptive facts. Of a family, but also of a time.