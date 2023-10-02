Ronaldo Nazario is considered one of the best forwards in the entire history of football. The Brazilian attacker won two World Cups, two Copa América and a Confederations Cup with the Brazil national team.
‘O Fenómeno’ had a great career at club level and won titles with PSV Eindhoven, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Cruzeiro and Corinthians.
A video recently went viral in which the historic forward chooses those he considers the best players in history.
Ronaldo’s selection has caused controversy since it left out elements such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Johan Cruyff and Zinedine Zidane.
This is Ronaldo Nazario’s ideal XI:
Ronaldo chose the legendary Italian goalkeeper for his ideal XI in football history.
Ronaldo chose several of his compatriots for this list. Some of these decisions were questioned, but others are unobjectionable. Cafú’s, as a right back, is one of those incontrovertible choices.
The legendary German defender, world champion in 1974, and Bayern Munich legend, appears as a central defender on Ronaldo Nazario’s list.
Maldini, one of the greatest figures in the history of AC Milan and the Italian team, is part of this select list.
Roberto Carlos, figure of Inter Milan, Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, was included in his compatriot Ronaldo’s ideal XI. Both were part of the last Brazilian team that marked an era.
This was another of the decisions that generated controversy. Although Zico is a historical player, for some readers, other elements such as Zidane or Cruyff, even Andrés Iniesta or Xavi Hernández, deserved this distinction.
Ronaldo Nazario chose Diego Armando Maradona as one of the best players in history, according to his point of view. In his lineup, Ronaldo positioned him as a sort of central midfielder.
Ronaldo put aside the rivalry between Brazil vs Argentina and Real Madrid vs Barcelona and included Messi in his list.
Ronaldo Nazario chose Pelé, as a kind of playmaker, in his historic XI. For many historians, Pelé is, by far, the best footballer who ever lived.
This was one of the most questioned choices of Ronaldo’s ideal XI. Although there is no doubt that Ronaldinho belongs to a list of the greatest in history, for many, the Brazilian forward did not have the necessary consistency in his career to be in this place.
The Brazilian striker chose himself as the best striker in history.
#history #football #Ronaldo #Nazario