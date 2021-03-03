We have left behind the month of February, one of the most complete in terms of video games, where we have had the opportunity to download great games such as Gears 5 or Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb thanks to Games With Gold, as well as Ghost of a Tale, Project Winter or The Falconeer among many others, thanks to Xbox Game Pass. But we have also had the opportunity to enjoy good titles that have reached the Microsoft Store, as this month we will do with the Best Xbox Releases For March.

For now, the month of March has not started badly with the new Games With Gold, and while we wait for Microsoft to announce the new Xbox Game Pass games for March, from SomosXbox we bring you an interesting list with the 5 best Xbox releases for March, a month that will enjoy the launch of Yakuza 6 The Song of Life or It Takes Two, among other great titles that you will see below.

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (March 16)

Become a zombie, split guts and eat brains! In 1959, the city of Punchbowl, in Pennsylvania, is the ideal of progress and the perfect life. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man with a clear mission in his unlife. Maggie, your beloved is back, and Punchbowl is going to pass them zombies!

Yakuza 6 The Song of Life – Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass (March 25)

Three years after the events of Yakuza 5, Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, returns in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life with the dream of leading a peaceful life. Upon his arrival, he discovers that Haruka has had an accident and has fallen into a coma, leaving his young son, Haruto, with no one to take care of him. To protect this child, Kiryu takes Haruto to the last place where Haruka was seen, Onomichi, Hiroshima. There, a cruel new world of Yakuza awaits the strange couple.

It Takes Two – Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One (March 26)

Go on the craziest adventure of your life with It Takes Two, a multi-genre platform game created exclusively for cooperative play. Invite a friend to join you for free with the Friend Pass ** to collaborate on a variety of deliciously groundbreaking challenges. Get into the shoes of Cody and May, a conflictive pair of humans turned into dolls by a spell. Together, trapped in a fantasy world where the unpredictable awaits at every turn, they must reluctantly try to save their broken relationship.

Narita Boy – Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass (March 30)

Become a symphony on Narita Boy! A radical action adventure with the legendary pixelated hero trapped as a simple echo within the Digital Kingdom. Uncover the mystery behind the Techno-sword and cross swords with the corrupted and cursed Stallions. Save the world!

Praey for the Gods – Xbox One (sometime in March)

In Praey for the Gods, you play a lone hero sent to the edge of a dying world to uncover the mystery behind endless winter. Arriving only in the clothes you are wearing, you must survive the colossal dangers you face. To restore balance and bring the earth back from the brink, you will be faced with questions that not even a God knows the answer to.