The issue here is that Microsoft decided to remove that Xbox Game Pass offer for reasons we really don’t know, although we can bet that constant user abuse is what caused this.

However, this situation will change, since Xbox Game Pass has just had its $1 subscription offer back, only there is a slight “but” because Microsoft has just adjusted this promotion.

What happens is the following, those who subscribe to PC Game Pass or those new to Ultimate They will be the ones who enjoy the promotion where they will be charged a dollar for the first month. It’s worth noting that this is only in regions where the promo is available.

It is worth noting that the PC subscription did not have a change in its price, while Ultimate does. We cannot say if this will cause many players to re-create new accounts to take advantage of the price.

What is true is that it is a good opportunity for many players who may not have tried the service yet and want to learn more about what it offers.

We’ll see how Microsoft fares with the return of this offer that would be arriving in time for those who want to play Starfield at launch.

