The Liga MX winter market has not stopped moving. The teams have moved and will continue to do so until February 1, the date on which the transfer period will close. The most powerful teams in Mexican soccer have tried to strengthen their squads despite the financial situation and the uncertainty due to the pandemic.
Tigres, América, Monterrey, Cruz Azul and Toluca have been the teams that have been best strengthened for this Clausura 2022. These have been the best hires in the Liga MX winter market so far:
‘El Piojo’ came to Chivas de Guadalajara in exchange for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga. This is the only discharge from the Sacred Flock so far for Clausura 2022. It is expected that the 24-year-old creative can, finally, consolidate in the MX League.
The Mexican winger arrives at the Sky Machine after failing to consolidate with Chivas de Guadalajara. Antuna will seek to take ownership with the celestial and provide overflow and verticality.
After his uncertain passage in the MLS, with Inter Miami, Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Liga MX with Monterrey. The midfielder will have to raise his level from the beginning if he wants to be considered by Gerardo Martino for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
‘Charly’ came to La Noria in exchange for Luis Romo. The 24-year-old footballer still has a lot to grow and develop. Under the orders of Juan Máximo Reynoso, Rodríguez could reach his best version and contribute a lot to the Sky Machine.
Coming from Santos Laguna, Diego Valdés joined the ranks of América for the Clausura 2022. The Chilean had a more than outstanding step with the Guerreros and Monarcas Morelia and, without a doubt, he will be a great addition to the Azulcrema squad.
Despite having a game loss at Grita México 2021, Luis Romo’s quality is proven. The midfielder is a new Rayados de Monterrey player and will seek to be a pillar in Javier Aguirre’s project.
The talented Uruguayan midfielder could not shine with Tigres and for Clausura 2022 he returned to the Red Devils of Toluca, the team in which he showed his best version in Mexican soccer. Under the orders of Ignacio Ambriz, the scarlet fans begin to be excited about the return of their team to the first places.
The Mexican soccer player came to Tigres from America. The talented midfielder who shone with the Mexican National Team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games did not count for Santiago Solari, but for Miguel Herrera. Great things are expected from Córdova in the UANL team.
