In La Liga, a multitude of successful winter operations have been carried out, and today in 90min we wanted to collect the five most famous in history. Barcelona and Real Madrid take the cat into the water with three market movements, but Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano must also be mentioned.
These are the five most successful operations in the winter market for LaLiga teams:
We must talk about the arrival of Diego Costa to Rayo Vallecano in 2012. The Spanish-Brazilian scored 10 goals in the 16 days he played with the Vallecanos. It was the start of the great career of a historic player like Costa.
Edgar Davids was only at Barcelona during the second part of the 2003/2004 season. The Catalan team was sunk in the standings, and the arrival of the Dutchman allowed them to come back to second place. Key.
The most recent of the great winter signings was that of Barça last year. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal in January, and became one of the great references for the Catalans, scoring 11 goals in La Liga. His most memorable performance is the spectacular brace he scored at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Real Madrid recruited Marcelo at the age of 18 from Fluminense in a winter market. 15 years later he left the club with 546 games played and 24 titles won.
Another of the great winter additions to the Spanish league was Dani Alves. Sevilla managed to get his services in 2003, and years later, exactly five, Barcelona signed him. The rest is history. To this day he is still the footballer with the most titles in the history of the discipline.
#winter #signings #history #Liga
Leave a Reply