On January 1, the transfer market for the winter period opened its doors in which many clubs will mobilize to incorporate players who can give a quality leap to the squad and help achieve the objectives stipulated by the clubs at the beginning of the season. season.
This market has always left very interesting movements, making transfers that have gone wonderfully, with a brutal performance by the player, becoming a key piece of his team.
Here we leave you the best transfers in the winter market that have been made in the history of the Premier League:
He arrived from Inter Milan in exchange for 14 million euros and left the Anfield team, leaving 120 million euros on the bank. He was recommended to Liverpool by Rafa Bénitez and how well it went for the reds. They were able to enjoy an impeccable player who won two Player of the Season awards and left records of 41 goals and 38 assists in the Premier League.
He returned for a second stage in the London team but adapting a more defensive role. He was a key player in winning two of the next three Premier Leagues. He did Cesc Fábregas and N’Golo Kanté better.
A key player in that Premier League champion Leicester, he came from Stoke on loan but his performances finally made the foxes pay 4.5 million euros to keep him as their property. He scored that famous goal at White Hart Lane and a brace at the Etihad Stadium.
Since he arrived from Sporting Lisbon to Manhester, he was the best on the team, by far. In 2020 he won four of eight Premier League player of the month awards and was key on Manchester United’s path to the Europa League final.
He won five league titles in his eight seasons defending the colors of Manchester United. He got off to a shaky start but that didn’t stop him from being one of the best left-backs around.
Possibly the best striker of the last decade and it all started when he arrived at Liverpool from Ajax Ansterdam. He scored 120 goals in 110 Premier League appearances, came on as Torres’s replacement and went on to be one of the best forwards the Premier League has ever seen.
One of the best centre-backs Manchester United has ever had. He arrived in the winter from Spartak Moscow for 12 million euros in 2006 and left being awarded four times as part of the PFA Team of the Year. He has won five Premier Leagues, Champions League and Club World Cup.
He arrived from Southampton for 106 million euros and has become one of the best centre-backs in the world under Jurgen Klopp. He has been named Premier League and UEFA Player of the Year. He is a center back who has all the characteristics.
#winter #signings #Premier #League #history
Leave a Reply