Dhe Rüdesheimer Berg – which can be admired most impressively from the ferry from Bingen to Rüdesheim – is home to some of the most spectacular vineyards not only in the Rheingau but in all of Germany, so steep are the large terraces covered in Riesling. The vineyards slope down to the Rhine, huge and rocky, and one wonders how grapes can ripen here in the scorching sun – or: who will bring them home.

The Rüdesheim vineyards Berg Schlossberg, Berg Kaisersteinfels, Berg Roseneck, Berg Rottland and Rosengarten have a history that spans centuries, and their Rieslings have enjoyed world fame since the 19th century. While elsewhere, including in the Rheingau, there was a real struggle for grape ripeness, here it was unavoidable. In earlier years, in the slightly warming steep slopes that rotate from southeast to southwest, high-quality wines such as Auslese were actually obligatory, for which much higher prices were paid than for simple quality wines or Kabinetts from other locations. However, the exposed location of the vineyards is now causing concern for winegrowers, especially in hot and dry years such as 2003, 2018, 2020 or 2022.