The International Photography Festival “Exposure” provides its audience with the opportunity to learn about the wonders and aesthetics of the natural world, by bringing together 12 elite photographers specializing in nature and wildlife photography to present their work, and to participate in a series of inspiring seminars and dialogues, which are suitable for visitors of various interests and disciplines such as scientists and supporters of environmental issues. , designers, collectors, filmmakers and documentaries, giving them the opportunity to enjoy and inspiringly learn about modern visions and trends on this type of photography.

Given the wide range of nature and wildlife photography to document the beauty and diversity of the planet, Exposure 2023 hosts Albert Dross, Andrew Seamark, Carlton Ward Jr., Danny Eid, Laurent Bayo, Levon Pace, Norbert Rosing, Pedro Jarek Cribb, Ronan Donovan, Sergio Petamitz, Simon Roberts, Taleb Al-Marri, and 62 of the best photographers and visual artists, who supervise workshops, art review sessions, group discussion sessions, and enhance visitor interaction during the festival, which takes place over the course of 7 days from February 9-15 in Sharjah Expo Centre.

Exhibitions reveal beauty

Wildlife and nature photographers need a high ability to compose image elements and notice the smallest details, and use the appropriate lighting, color and structure to capture visually stunning images capable of evoking emotions and feelings, as well as respect for the natural world and a commitment to protecting and preserving it for future generations.

A group of exhibitions focus on wildlife and living creatures that live in different regions of our planet, including an exhibition by photographer Laurent Bayo entitled “Black and White Wild Cats” that celebrates African cats and their natural environment, and the exhibition “Extinct or on the verge of extinction: insects in danger” by photographer Levon Pace which spreads awareness of extinct or endangered insect species, and the exhibition of photographer Talib Al-Marri, which is titled “The Art of Giraffes” and includes a group of images that showcase the beauty of giraffes in the African wilds.

Photographer Ronan Donovan’s “Arctic Wolves in a Warmer World” exhibition presents a series of images of arctic wolves in their natural habitat, highlighting the repercussions of climate change on them. In “Life in the Wild”, photographer Sergey Petamitz documents a long-term project of efforts to protect African wild dogs. Photographer Carlton Ward’s “Cheetah Trail” exhibition tells the story of Florida’s cheetahs, highlighting the endangered wildcat’s journey, recovery and challenges.

The best wildlife and nature photographers in “Exposure 2023”

A number of exhibitions embody the beauty of the world in which we live, taking visitors on a journey to new areas they have never visited, including the “Bombora” exhibition by photographer Andrew Semark, which documents the stormy movements of the oceans, especially the giant waves known as the Bombora, in addition to the exhibition “The Region’s Wildness.” Western” by photographer Norbert Rosing, who reviews the beauty of the southern region of the American West, especially “Yellowstone National Park”.

In the exhibition “Contrast: Namibia”, photographer Danny Eid reviews the natural beauty of this African country, its vast dunes and unique color contrasts. “Natural Beauty of Kyrgyzstan” The diverse landscapes of Kyrgyzstan and his love for that Asian country and its culture.

Inspirational dialogues

Visitors to “Exposure 2023” have the opportunity to meet a group of experienced photographers in a series of inspiring dialogues that accompany them on a journey into the natural world, where photographer Laurent Bayo reveals his artistic explorations of the natural world, through black and white photography, in the dialogue “Innovation in Seeing Nature”. Through black and white photography”, he chronicles his twenty-year journey documenting the beauty of wild animals on the African continent in black and white colors. On a similar level, photographer Norbert Rosing shares his personal experience of moving from working in a hospital to photographing nature in a dialogue titled Carry On Dreaming – My Life as a Landscape Photographer presents a series of motivating images that embody the philosophy of “Back to the Roots” and discusses the use of analogue handheld photography techniques.

Photographer Carlton Ward Jr. delves into the challenges facing Florida leopards and efforts to protect them and link them to the Florida Wildlife Center in the “Cheetah Trail” dialogue. Photographer Albert shares the lessons of his experience in Kyrgyzstan in the “My Kyrgyzstan Association” dialogue. Photographer Levon Pace discusses his experience in photographing Macro up close, and his collaboration with the “American Museum of Natural History” in a dialogue entitled “Exploring the Natural World Through Macro Photography.”