So no Dolphin 5.0, but Dolphin 2407 where the number is dictated by the month of launch of the new version (July 2024 in this case). Of course, in case of fixes there will be additions, such as letters (e.g. Dolphin 2407a).

The Dolphin, a popular emulator that lets you play Wii and Gamecube titles has just undergone a significant revision of its numbering system in the broader project to relaunch the software, apparently at a standstill for 8 years (in reality several betas have been published that were not counted with the old system).

New logo

Some may find the new system less clear than the previous one, but this way it won’t seem like the project is at a standstill, in case major updates aren’t released for many years.

The new Dolphin logo

Despite the importance of the change in numbering, the update itself does not introduce any major changes. In fact, it does not include any fixes, updates or new features, and only serves to establish the new naming convention for the emulator updates. Disappointed? Don’t worry, because soon the news will arrive indeed, at least according to what the team has promised.

In the meantime it was Dolphin logo also changed. With MayImilae, the designer, who opted for a “softer” image to reflect the “maturity” of the emulator, now in development for more than ten years.

As always it is right to remember that Emulating is not an illegal activity. It is the possession of copies of games for which you do not own an original edition. Unfortunately, it is often the only way to preserve the many works released on old systems that no longer have a market.