In the current scenario of sudden weather fluctuations and extreme temperatures, general weather forecasts can quickly become out of date or not be as accurate at any given time. Who hasn’t been caught in a summer storm even though the forecast was for clear skies? Mobile weather forecasting applications receive information at a much higher speed, so they can warn the user, almost in real time, of these possible variations.

All part of the data collection. Weather forecasting is based on data collection, which is carried out through weather stations, marine buoys, radiosondes and satellites, which capture exhaustive information on the atmosphere and oceans, analyzing temperature and humidity values, among others. After the data collection, complex mathematical models are applied that offer projections about the expected evolution of the atmosphere. These models are, in turn, corrected with historical data, so that the accuracy of the prediction is increased.

Does this mean that an application is more accurate than the weather reports that newspapers, radios and televisions offer us? It will depend, logically, on two variables: the precision of the source used and the frequency of its updating. Here are our favorite weather forecast apps, and they’re all available for both Android and iPhone:

AccuWeather

It is one of the most prestigious applications and services in terms of weather forecasting. One of the most valued functions of this app is MinuteCast, which provides detailed minute-by-minute forecasts, giving the user an accurate idea of ​​what is going to happen in the next four hours. This allows its users to anticipate showers or sudden rises or falls in temperatures at specific times. AccuWeather it also offers a specific section on air quality. The free version of the application is quite complete, but the paid version offers, as an added value, an analysis by experts of meteorological events.

Carrot Weather

The weather forecast does not have to be something boring, but this information can be offered in a witty, and sometimes even somewhat histrionic way. Carrot Weather It has always been at the top of paid weather apps, offering the user very accurate sources when it comes to forecasting, but with information displayed in a humorous way. The user will find the key in CARROT, an irreverent weather presenter based on artificial intelligence, who seasons this information with a sarcastic touch.

The apps You showcase the weather updates with sharp commentary, sarcasm, and even a bit of dark humor. Despite this peculiar approach, Carrot Weather guarantees the accuracy of the predictions, since it uses data from a variety of reputable sources (the user himself will be able to select at will the one that best predicts the predictions for his specific location). In addition, users can adapt the interface to their tastes, select from a variety of themes, and set customized alerts. For those looking for more entertainment, there is a adventure mode showing doomsday scenarios based on current time.

WeatherPro

Developed by MeteoGroup, one of the world’s leading weather forecasting firms, it has become one of the most popular and reliable weather apps. A fundamental part of this success is derived from its data sources and an extensive network of weather stations spread throughout the world, ensuring that forecasts are accurate and detailed for virtually any location. WeatherProon the other hand, stands out for offering hourly predictions for the next seven days.

One of the features most valued by WeatherPro users is its ability to provide real-time satellite imagery, as well as visual simulations of cloud movement and precipitation. As is usually the case with weather apps with paid content, WeatherPro allows you to configure alerts about extreme weather conditions, such as storms, heat waves and the risk of frost. Unlike other applications that can be limited to offering simple forecasts, WeatherPro goes further by integrating a series of specialized features and tools that will delight all weather fans.

rain alarm

On many occasions and depending on the geographical location, the meteorological element that can worry the user the most is rain: is there a specific application that warns them in advance of the possibility of a downpour? The answer is yes, and the most popular app for this purpose is rain alarm. Unlike other apps that offer long-term forecasts, this app focuses on analyzing the next few hours, which makes it perfect for answering this question: should I leave the house with an umbrella?

Its interface is direct and simple: it does not bombard you with excessive information, but only alerts about nearby precipitation. Another advantage of this application is the customization: the user can adjust the sensitivity of the radar, deciding if he wants to receive notifications only for heavy rain or even drizzle. Furthermore, it not only detects rain; it also warns about snow or hail.

