Hubert Aiwanger would like Germany to have a policy like that in Bavaria, where a “coalition for performance, property and reason” runs the country.

Munich – In an interview with the Bild newspaper Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) severely criticizes the “ideological” politics of the Greens and talks about why political decision-makers should spend more time at regulars’ tables. This also reflects his strategies in the current election campaign before the Bavarian election in 2023.

That’s what Aiwanger does to the Picture clear that he sees a political connection between the Greens and the AfD, emphasizing that both parties encourage each other and that “who votes for the AfD” can also “vote directly for the Greens”. He sees the strengthening of the right-wing populists as the main reason why the Greens participate in government at all at federal level, because in many places a majority can only be achieved with them. Aiwanger’s approach: “The best way to fight the AfD is to slow down the Greens.”

Criticism of the Greens: Aiwanger wants to be in the Bundestag with his free voters

His wishful thinking as an alternative to traffic lights, which according to Aiwanger over 70 percent of citizens now “reject”, would be a coalition of the Union, Free Voters and perhaps the FDP, which Aiwanger describes as a “coalition for performance, property and reason” and as a solution to the problem against the advancing political division. His goal is for the Free Voters to make the leap into the Bundestag in 2025.

“Free Voters” boss Aiwanger relies on marquee appearances, closeness to the people and criticism of the Greens in the election campaign. © Daniel Löb/dpa

He finds any co-government of the Greens problematic, “the increasing left-green paternalism right into everyday life, about this ideological fight against firewood, drivers and meat eaters”. Aiwanger is also critical of the fact that children play Indian games today as “cultural appropriation”. He advises the party to seek contact with the “base”, in marquees or at regulars’ tables, in order to find out first-hand which of their contents would be rejected: “Had Robert Habeck discussed his heating plans at the regulars’ table, he would have been Cashed in again in good time by the heating law, saved himself the embarrassment and a lot of trouble in Germany.”

Free voters instead of AfD: Aiwanger focuses on certain topics in the election campaign

In addition, Aiwanger recently criticized the “unpractical” fertilizer specifications and called for a reorientation in this area from the federal government. The topic has been hotly debated in professional and political circles for years. Aiwanger, whose professional background is in agriculture himself, is loudly on the side of what is probably his most important group of voters in Bavaria and his constituency of Landshut and criticized the German press agencythat farmers would find themselves in an “unreasonable” situation as a result of the law and would have to accept price reductions. The pro side, on the other hand, argues that the regulation is intended to achieve more careful use of agricultural land, which would also benefit the farmers concerned.

In such political regulations, just like in the controversial heating law or guidelines for reducing animal stocks in agriculture, Aiwanger sees the problems of his voters, who do not feel adequately represented by the current government, Aiwanger repeatedly repeats in interviews. Aiwanger therefore sees the fact that only a comparatively small percentage of them vote for the AfD in Bavaria as his merit, he emphasizes to the picture: “If it weren’t for me, we would have higher poll numbers for the AfD in Bavaria and the Greens would still be there more ideological on the way.” (saka)