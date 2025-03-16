Without a doubt, Rice is one of the most consumed foods in Spainand around the world. It is not for less, since it is a source of gluten -free carbohydrates that provides energy to endure the routine. In addition, it is super versatile in the kitchen, being able to be a garnish or being able to make a dish in which the protagonist is in the Valencian paella, the rice to the Cuban, the risotto, etc.

However, something that many people do not know and have revealed a Harvard University Study the thing is White rice is a high glycemic foodthus making it a product that Increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The Glycemic Index of White Rice

Blood sugar is a topic that often generates confusion because the right information is not usually had. What we have surely heard is that It is not convenient that the levels shoot, But we usually link this excess only with the consumption of sweets, ultraprocessed foods, sugary drinks, etc.

Cooked rice is one of the basic foods in many kitchens. Freepik

However, that is where the main error is, since many Other foods increase glucose in the body, And one of the most common is white rice, as we have mentioned at the beginning. That is why it is important to know that, even if it is a basic product in any pantry, The high glycemic rice index can cause increases at blood levels, being harmful.

The reason behind this is its very high starch content, which, when digested it becomes a glucose very quickly, which Forces pancreas to release more insulin to be able to control all that energy of blow.

Therefore, as science has shown in numerous studies, if this chain of causing a high blood glucose peak is repeated very common, The risk of generating insulin resistance and other metabolic problems is increased. But luckily, there is a very simple way to cook white rice that helps reduce those amounts of blood sugar.





How to cook the rice to avoid glucose peaks

Cooked rice. KUPPA_Rock / Istock

In line with the hardvard study, Chinese researchers have proven that If the rice is cooked and then allowed to cool, Its internal structure undergoes a modification in the glycemic index by means of a process called starch retrograde.

In other words and for everyone to understand; When the rice cools its amount of resistant starch, which It is not digested so easily and that will make glucose not shoot in blood and the pancreas does not have to release so much insulin.

In fact, it is shown that this method can Add 4.7 grams more of resistant starch per 100 of rice, in addition to decreasing the amount of rapid absorption starch by 7.09 grams. And, although it does not reach the level of integral rice, which is the best option in the kitchen, it is a significant improvement for those who prefer white.





Sauté white rice with olive oil

Olive oil EXTENDA/EP

Another conclusion that is extracted from the study is that, If oil is added, it also helps to reduce its glycemic index. Although the researchers used coconut oil, olive oil also works perfectly. The most effective way is sauté it in the pan a few minutes after having cooked itnot raw or pouring a jet of oil in boiling water.

The reason why this happens is that oils interact with rice starch, forming a more compact structure and resistant to rapid digestion. This means that glucose is slowed more And, therefore, it will have a lower impact on blood sugar levels.

So, to finish and summary mode, the best thing to do is incorporate the integral rice to the diet and replace it with the white, but, if that is not going to be the case, it should be Cook, fry with a little olive oil and leave in the fridge A minimum of 12 hours for your glycemic index to decrease and do not suppose any health risk.

