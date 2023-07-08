the magazine “You are in all” will celebrate its tenth anniversary next July 17 behind the screens of América Televisión. For this reason, the program decided to launch a special report with various figures from the Pachacámac channel, in which they recalled the best moments they lived together with Jaime ‘Choca’ Mandros. However, when it was time to Edson Davila, host of “América Hoy”, he decided to send a hilarious greeting that surprised his colleagues Ethel Pozo, Janet Barboza and Valeria Piazza. The television host stressed that he was interviewed more than 10 times on the program, and that the best thing he rescues from him is that Sheyla Rojas was the host for seven years until the arrival of Natalie Vértiz.

“The best memory I have apart from my notes. Because you have made me about 20 notes for ‘You are in all’ during all this time … The best memory I have, with the forgiveness of Natalie Vertiz, is Sheyla Rojas (. ..) She’s the best thing ever ‘You’re in all of them'”, held. The comment caused the laughter of Natalie Vertiz.

