This Tuesday, FIFA awarded Vinícus Jr. with The Best award, the most important individual trophy awarded by the great world football organization. The votes have also come to light, very tight between Rodri and Viníciusfinally decided by the vote of the players and the fans.

The difference was little, as Vinícius won with 48 points, just five above Rodri Hernández’s 43and decided that way mainly due to the great difference in votes received by both from the players and the fans.

The media and the coaches with votes opted for Rodri, to whom they awarded 543 and 461 points respectively compared to the 438 and 538 they gave to Vinícius.

Of course, the big difference was perceived in the votes of the players, with 617 for Vinícius compared to 373 for Rodri. And much more in the fans, who gave 1,147,276 votes for the Brazilian compared to the 460,887 granted to the Spanish.

It should be noted that each of the groups represents 25% of the calculation of the total points, so both media, players, coaches and registered fans have, a priori, the same power in voting.