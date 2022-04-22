A diet that lacks nutritional value can cause vitamin deficiencies, which can lead to problems such as bleeding gums, mouth sores, poor night vision, and more. Taking vitamins can give our bodies the boost it needs to perform and stay healthy.

Eat This Not That surveyed Reda Al-Mardi, a certified dietitian and physical exercise coach about the best vitamins to take to make sure everyone chooses the right supplements, after consulting with the physician for people undergoing any type of treatment.

Al-Mardi says that the importance of taking vitamins is summarized in the following:

* Maintaining the health of the body, as vitamins are necessary for the body’s organs to function properly. It helps maintain good health and prevent disease.

Anti-aging, which can cause many problems, including wrinkles, gray hair and poor memory.

* Maintain a better mood, as vitamins can treat or prevent depression, anxiety, stress and other mental illnesses.

Vitamin A

“Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a role in maintaining healthy eyesight and skin. It is also needed for proper bone formation and maintenance. It also helps prevent infections and speeds wound healing,” explains Al Mardi.

Al-Mardi advises that the best way “to get the daily needs of vitamin A is to eat carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, kale, broccoli, cantaloupe, mango, apricots, peaches, papaya and tomatoes,” noting that it is also possible to “take a supplement if a person does not eat enough of these foods.”

Vitamin B6

Al Mardi explains, “Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin that is essential for normal nerve function and red blood cell production. It is also involved in protein production and DNA replication.

Vitamin B6 helps the body produce serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, epinephrine and other neurotransmitters responsible for regulating mood. Serotonin is known to regulate sleep patterns, appetite, and energy levels, while dopamine is associated with motivation, pleasure, and reward-seeking behaviors.

Norepinephrine contributes to stress responses, heart rate, blood pressure, and arousal, while epinephrine helps release adrenaline and can increase alertness.”

Vitamin C

Almardi says, “Vitamin C is also a water-soluble vitamin that plays a role in many metabolic processes. It helps maintain healthy connective tissue and bones, collagen formation and supports the immune system. Vitamin C is necessary for the production of carnitine, a substance that transports fatty acids. to the mitochondria where it is used to produce energy.

Vitamin D

Al-Mardi adds, “Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps regulate calcium levels, which is mainly for bone health and prevents muscle contraction. The body naturally produces vitamin D from exposure to sunlight, but because many do not get enough light. Because of their lifestyle choices, they can suffer from low levels of vitamin D in the body.

Vitamin E

According to Al-Mardi, “Vitamin E is one of the antioxidants, which protects cells from damage caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can cause cellular damage if their percentage increases in the body. The so-called “oxidative stress” occurs. The resulting damage can lead to cancer, heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other diseases.”