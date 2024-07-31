With the Olympic Games underway, it is impossible not to go back in time and think of various games that made our lives very happy with this event as the main protagonist. They were endless afternoons of imitating what was seen on TV and even creating your character and leading him to win gold.

Sometimes these games were a challenge because of the difficulty of the events, you really had to pay close attention to what you were pushing or your athlete would not perform as well as he should. Sometimes these games are remembered more for their difficulty than for their graphics, licenses and even level of fun.

These are some of the best Olympic video games ever made, and you’re sure to remember them and want to play them again.

Olympic Gold

Perhaps the one that started it all. It is based on the Barcelona 92 ​​Olympics, and it was the first licensed game, but it was not the first based on Olympic disciplines. The graphics for the time were spectacular.

The gameplay was perhaps not that good, the commands were complicated and you ended up pressing everything hoping that your athlete would run or jump higher, obviously you ended up exhausted, and this gave it a certain degree of realism because you were sweating like a high-performance athlete from so much effort.

Mario and Sonic in Tokyo 2020

The two great ambassadors of the Japanese games in 2020 could not be left without their game. Mario, Sonic and their gang competed in all the events and places that real-life athletes fought in the Japanese capital,

The graphics are spectacular, every detail of all the places in Tokyo are reproduced perfectly, so this really takes you to Japan non-stop, let’s remember that this game was launched in the middle of the pandemic, so the attention to detail was extra special.

In gameplay, Nintendo decided to keep things simple and with simple commands you can make the characters do whatever you want, without having to press everything at the same time to wait for a reaction. The best part of this game is perhaps the Story Mode, where you can control whoever you choose or even create a character and take them to Olympus against the characters from both series.

London 2012

The official London 2012 game is the best Olympic game ever created, and even though the graphics are better by this time, it is still very valid and many people continue to play it because it is so fluid.

There is nothing to complain about in terms of gameplay, it is not complicated, and you can control your character in any discipline, but the most interesting thing is that the Artificial Intelligence of this game learns and that increases the level of difficulty, obviously it offers you a huge challenge and you have to keep improving.

Another great thing is the multiplayer. With 4 controllers, it makes for a spectacular party trying to win gold medals. This game has yet to be surpassed, and it seems difficult for anyone to emulate the feat.

Which of these did you like the most?