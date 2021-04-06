The eighties saw the boom in home consoles, which coexisted with the great productions that everyone could enjoy in the recreational rooms. Four decades have passed since then and, far from having lost the most important works of the time, we have more and more opportunities to play these unmissable titles again. Today, in that sense, we bring you the best 80’s video games you can play on your Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One. And you already know that Xbox is the perfect ecosystem for the preservation of the environment.

Below you will find various 80s sagas collections that have returned over the last few years with various improvements and that will allow you to relive those adventures of bygone times. By way of bonus track, the last of the video games that we recommend today is a new version of one of the great classics in the history of electronic entertainment, which has reached enormous popularity since its premiere.

Against Anniversary Collection

Run & gun king Contra has had a brilliant career for many years. Although now it is another of those Konami sagas that seems to have been relegated to the background, we still have the opportunity to enjoy the Contra Anniversary Collection, a compilation that includes the following titles From the franchise: Contra (arcade), Super Contra, Contra (JP), Contra (NA), Super C, Contra III: The Alien Wars, Operation C, Contra Hard Corps, Super Probotector Alien Rebels and Probotector. In addition to this assortment of games, the Contra Anniversary Collection also includes sketches and documents, the official timeline and an exclusive interview with those responsible for the series.

Street fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

The success of Street fighter has managed to reach our days, but the truth is that the franchise of Capcom He began to emerge in the 1980s with endless wrestling titles that marked an era. This collection It includes: Street Fighter, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha: Warrior’s Dream, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Street Fighter III: New Generation, Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike. A huge compilation for endless hours of fun.

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

One of the longest-running companies in the video game industry, SNK, has managed to maintain its marked retro character over time. With a spectacular mastery of the arcades, Shin Nihon Kikaku launched the fantastic SNK 40th Anniversary Collection on Xbox in 2019, which includes up to 25 titles, which are the following: Ozma Wars, Sasuke vs Commander, Fantasy, Vanguard, Munch Mobile, Alpha Mission, TNK III, Athena, Ikari Warriors, Victory Road, Bermuda Triangle, Guerrilla War, Psycho Soldier, Time Soldiers, World Wars, Chopper I, Prisoners of War, Paddle Mania, Baseball Stars, Beast Busters, Ikari III: The Rescue, Prehistoric Isle, Search and Rescue, Street Smart, and Crystalis.

Castlevania Anniversary

And we go back to Konami and another of those mythical franchises that the Japanese company has unfortunately been leaving aside. We are talking about Castlevania, one of those sagas that everyone should play. Also in 2019, it came to Xbox to give newcomers or die-hard fans the opportunity to visit these must-see works. Although only the first three are from the 80s, they all deserve your attention. Here’s what’s included: Castlevania, Castlevania II Simon’s Quest, Castlevania III Dracula’s Curse, Super Castlevania IV, Castlevania The Adventure, Castlevania II Belmont’s Revenge, Castlevania Bloodlines, Kid Dracula, and History of Castlevania – Book of the Crescent Moon.

Rare Replay

And we went from a legendary Japanese company to one of the most relevant British video game companies of all time. Is about Rare, which in 2015 delighted us with this Rare Replay that concerns us today and which includes a total of 30 games ranging from 1983 to 2008. These are the titles from the 80s: Jetpac, Lunar Jetman, Atic Atac, Saber Wulf, Underwurlde, Knight Lore, Gunfright, Slalom, RC Pro-Am, and Cobra Triangle. And these are the rest of the games included: Snake Rattle ‘n’ Roll, Solar Jetman, Digger T. Rock, Battletoads, RC Pro-Am II, Battletoads Arcade, Killer Instinct Gold, Blast Corps, Banjo-Kazooie, Jet Force Gemini, Perfect Dark Remaster, Banjo-Tooie, Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Grabbed by the Ghoulies, Kameo, Perfect Dark Zero, Viva Piñata, Jetpac Refuelled, Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise and Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts.

Tetris Effect: Connected

The most popular and well-known video game of all time was born in the year 1984 in Russia by Alekséi Pazhitnov and almost forty years after its launch it continues to be a success thanks to new versions. By way of bonus track, today we are talking about Tetris Effect: Connected, which arrived on Xbox last year 2020. It is a modern version of the classic Tetris that brings cooperative and competitive modes both local and online, which gives a new life to a classic that never Dies. Long live Tetris.