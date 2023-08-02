América were thrashed by the Columbus Crew in the Leagues Cup, and while refereeing has been an important factor, when such a big difference appears on the scoreboard, the last thing you might think is that it’s all down to arbitration rulings. In the end, André Jardine made the decision to carry out certain experiments on the field and put people in the eleven who are not experiencing his best football moment. This bet by the Brazilian coach was counterproductive for the Eagles as a whole.
There were several those pointed out for the bad match offered by those from Coapa on the field but there is a man in particular whose performance was worrying, he is already declining in his last appearances and we are talking about Alejandro Zendejas, who was key in Fernando’s scheme Ortíz but who lost the site under the command of André Jardine. The Brazilian coach, in his absence, has given a vote of confidence to Leo Suárez who is actually responding in spades.
In his country, Zendejas was harshly questioned for his poor performance during the Gold Cup and, now on his return to America, Jardine has given him his first title and the player’s performance has not been as desired. In this match against Columbus he was not very definitive, he did not make the best decisions with the ball at his feet and in his physical condition, perhaps, he is not living his best moment either. For these reasons, the fans of the team from the capital of Mexico have pointed out that the player is not in his physical prime and, being so, no one should be surprised that Leo Suárez continues and is far ahead of him in André’s plans to occupy a place in the starting eleven.
