FC Barcelona missed him a lot, but he is back. Ter Stegen has recovered his level and today he has been key for the culés to take the three points with his miraculous saves, as in the old days. The most surprising was the one-on-one against Borja Mayoral, the German was enormous and prevented a goal that would have made the game very difficult for Barça.
The match began with a well-deserved tribute to Busquets, who had completed 700 games with FC Barcelona and enlarged his legend. But the Catalan midfielder would not have an easy game and a rocky Getafe in midfield would prevail on many occasions to the surprise of the fans. culés
Ter Stegen would be key to keeping the team with a clean sheet, while Pedri would be in charge of scoring the winning goal.
Those above were not successful, but Pedri gave an authentic recital of passes and overflow with the ball at his feet. Ansu Fati was able to score 2-0 but failed, even so he completed the entire game, which allows the Catalans to dream of fully recovering one of the club’s pearls.
In the second half, the Catalans would try to ensure the match by dominating with the ball, and Xavi would introduce some defensive changes to avoid surprises. Getafe took a step back and on a few occasions, they couldn’t hurt Barça, who searched until the end for the second goal, but it wouldn’t come.
With these three points, the Catalans put the pressure on Real Madrid who, if they don’t win today, could practically say goodbye to their aspirations in LaLiga.
